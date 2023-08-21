BAFL 43.14 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.79%)
BIPL 17.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-2.62%)
BOP 4.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.22%)
CNERGY 3.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.66%)
DFML 13.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.36%)
DGKC 51.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1%)
FABL 25.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.73%)
FCCL 12.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.74%)
FFL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.79%)
GGL 10.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
HBL 101.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.03%)
HUBC 86.22 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.37%)
HUMNL 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.03%)
KEL 2.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-4.39%)
LOTCHEM 24.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.24%)
MLCF 30.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.16%)
OGDC 99.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.5%)
PAEL 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.75%)
PIBTL 4.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.23%)
PIOC 92.99 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.91%)
PPL 76.15 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (2.35%)
PRL 16.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-3.22%)
SILK 1.01 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (3.06%)
SNGP 45.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.22%)
SSGC 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
TELE 7.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.63%)
TPLP 13.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.16%)
TRG 98.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.31%)
UNITY 26.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.53%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.31%)
BR100 4,883 Decreased By -14.9 (-0.3%)
BR30 17,286 Increased By 21.9 (0.13%)
KSE100 48,219 Decreased By -107.4 (-0.22%)
KSE30 17,130 Decreased By -58.4 (-0.34%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 21, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

PKR declines 2.5pc

Recorder Review Published 21 Aug, 2023 06:43am

KARACHI: The rupee saw a substantial depreciation of 2.5% during the four-session previous week, closing at 295.78 against the US dollar in the inter-bank market on Friday.

This was its weakest closing level since May 11, and also precariously near the all-time historic low against the US dollar in the inter-bank market.

However, its fall meant the gap with open-market rates narrowed, which was earlier under scrutiny as the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has prescribed a 1.25% difference in its country report after the Stand-By Arrangement.

In the coming days, the rupee is expected to remain under pressure as foreign exchange inflows seemed to have dried up.

Additionally, Pakistan reported a current account deficit of $809 million during the previous week, the highest monthly gap since October 2022.

Foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) increased by $12 million on a weekly basis, clocking in at $8.06 billion as of August 11, data released showed.

During the week, the caretaker cabinet also took oath with Dr Shamshad Akhtar being appointed the interim finance minister.

Open-market rates

In the open market, the PKR lost 6.00 rupees for both buying and selling against USD, closing at 299.00 and 302.00, respectively.

Against Euro, the PKR lost 4.00 rupees for both buying and selling, closing at 325.00 and 328.00, respectively.

Against UAE Dirham, the PKR lost 1.00 rupee for both buying and selling, closing at 82.70 and 83.50, respectively.

Against Saudi Riyal, the PKR lost 50 paisa for buying and 1.25 rupee for selling, closing at 79.00 and 80.50, respectively.

=========================================

THE RUPEE

=========================================

Weekly inter-bank market rates for dollar

=========================================

Bid Close Rs. 295.70

Offer Close Rs. 295.90

Bid Open Rs. 288.45

Offer Open Rs. 288.65

=========================================

Weekly open-market rates for dollar

=========================================

Bid Close Rs. 299.00

Offer Close Rs. 302.00

Bid Open Rs. 293.00

Offer Open Rs. 296.00

=========================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Pakistani rupee US dollar USD PKR Exchange rate

Comments

1000 characters

PKR declines 2.5pc

Constraints hampering $15bn export potential of IT sector identified

FPCCI’s BMP says concerned at rupee slide

Staff accused of undermining ‘will and command’: President claims had returned two bills without signing them

Disputing claim, law minister says Article 75 ‘very clear’

Asad Umar, Ali Wazir and Imaan Mazari arrested

At least 13 labourers die in Waziristan bomb blast

Pensioners, senior citizens, Shuhada's families: FBR admits wrong calculations of tax liabilities

PMG, HSD sectors: OMAP says concerned at pricing mechanism

Jaranwala incident: Wheels of justice set in motion: FO

18 die in Pindi Bhattian road accident

Read more stories