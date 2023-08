TOKYO: Abu Dhabi’s ADNOC Gas said on Thursday it has signed a five-year deal to supply liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Japan Petroleum Exploration Co (Japex).

The deal is valued at between $450 million to $550 million, ADNOC Gas said, without providing LNG volumes or timing for the shipments start.