ADNOC Gas awards $3.6bn contract to expand UAE gas processing

Reuters Published 09 Aug, 2023 11:14am

DUBAI: State oil giant Abu Dhabi National Oil Company’s gas unit, ADNOC Gas, said on Wednesday it awarded a $3.6 billion contract to expand its gas processing infrastructure in the United Arab Emirates.

The contract was given to a joint venture between National Petroleum Construction Company Co PJSC (NPCC), owned by Abu Dhabi state fund ADQ, and Spain’s Tecnicas Reunidas, ADNOC Gas said in a statement.

The new gas processing facilities will allow an “optimized supply” to the Ruwais Industrial Complex in Abu Dhabi’s western Al Dhafra region.

Abu Dhabi’s ADNOC in almost $11bn approach for Covestro

ADNOC Gas’ Maximizing Ethane Recovery and Monetization project aims to boost ethane extraction by 35%-40% from its onshore facilities in the Habshan complex by building new processing facilities, as well as “unlock further value” from existing feedstock, delivering it to Ruwais through a 120-km (75 miles) natural gas liquids pipeline, the firm added.

ADNOC said over 70% of the contract’s value would “flow back into the UAE’s economy”.

