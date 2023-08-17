KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Forex Association of Pakistan on Wednesday (August 16, 2023).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
US $ (O/M) 299.00 302.00 UK POUND 381.20 385.00
SAUDIA RIYAL 80.20 81.00 AUD $ 200.00 204.00
UAE DIRHAM 82.20 83.00 CAD $ 220.00 224.00
EURO 325.70 329.00 CHINESE YUAN 43.00 45.00
=========================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
Comments