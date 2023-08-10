Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar

KARACHI: Dollar buying and selling rate in the kerb market in rupees on Wednesday (August 09, 2023).
========================
Open Bid Rs 291.50
Open Offer Rs 294.50
========================
|Stock
|Price
|
786 Invest Ltd / Aug 10
786 Investments Limited(786)
|
5.15
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
AL-Abbas Sugar / Aug 10
Al-Abbas Sugar Mills Limited(AABS)
|
450.10
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Agro Allianz / Aug 10
Agro Allianz Limited(AAL)
|
16
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
AL-Abid Silk / Aug 10
Al-Abid Silk Mills Limited(AASM)
|
3.49
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Ali Asghar / Aug 10
Ali Asghar Textile Mills Limited(AATM)
|
2.07
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Allied Bank / Aug 10
Allied Bank Limited(ABL)
|
71.50
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Abbott Lab. / Aug 10
Abbott Laboratories (Pakistan) Limited(ABOT)
|
397.34
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Abson Ind. / Aug 10
Abson Industries Limited(ABSON)
|
2.50
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Alfalah ETF. / Aug 10
Alfalah Consumer Index ETF.(ACIETF)
|
7.72
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Attock Cement / Aug 10
Attock Cement Pakistan Limited(ACPL)
|
89.67
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|Stock
|Volume
|
Oil & Gas Dev. / Aug 10
Oil & Gas Development Company Limited(OGDC)
|
37,776,498
▲ 0.00
|
Pak Petroleum / Aug 10
Pakistan Petroleum Limited(PPL)
|
22,796,703
▲ 0.00
|
JS Bank Ltd / Aug 10
JS Bank Limited(JSBL)
|
21,564,500
▲ 0.00
|
Cnergyico PK / Aug 10
Cnergyico PK Limited(CNERGY)
|
20,157,425
▲ 0.00
|
Maple Leaf Cement / Aug 10
Maple Leaf Cement Factory Limited(MLCF)
|
13,267,888
▲ 0.00
|
Telecard Limited / Aug 10
Telecard Limited(TELE)
|
12,434,248
▲ 0.00
|
Pak Refinery / Aug 10
Pakistan Refinery Limited(PRL)
|
12,409,710
▲ 0.00
|
WorldCall Telecom / Aug 10
Worldcall Telecom Limited(WTL)
|
11,617,607
▲ 0.00
|
Lalpir Power / Aug 10
Lalpir Power Limited(LPL)
|
11,478,000
▲ 0.00
|
Hub Power Co. / Aug 10
The Hub Power Company Limited(HUBC)
|
9,879,437
▲ 0.00
|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / Aug 9
|
287
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / Aug 9
|
286.50
|
USD to Japanese Yen / Aug 10
|
143.86
|
USD to Swiss Franc / Aug 10
|
0.88
|
Pound Sterling to USD / Aug 10
|
1.27
|
Euro to USD / Aug 10
|
1.10
|
UK LIBOR % / Aug 10
|
5.06
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / Aug 10
|
4467.71
|
India Sensex / Aug 10
|
65995.81
|
Tokyo Nikkei / Aug 10
|
32325.36
|
Nasdaq / Aug 10
|
13722.02
|
Hang Seng / Aug 10
|
19191.33
|
FTSE 100 / Aug 10
|
7587.30
|
Dow Jones / Aug 10
|
35123.36
|
Germany DAX 30 / Aug 10
|
15852.58
|
France CAC40 / Aug 10
|
7322.04
|Item
|Value
|
Crude Oil USD/Barrel / Aug 10
|
84.29
|
Karachi Cotton PKR/37.32 KG / Aug 10
|
17935
|
Gold 10 Grams PKR / Aug 10
|
189558
|
Gold Spot USD/Ounce / Aug 10
|
1917.95
|
Cotton US¢/pound / Aug 10
|
85.29
Comments