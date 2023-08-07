BAFL 42.40 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.22%)
BIPL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.3%)
BOP 4.65 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.2%)
CNERGY 4.04 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.51%)
DFML 12.76 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.24%)
DGKC 56.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.18%)
FABL 25.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1%)
FCCL 12.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 6.84 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 11.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 104.90 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.61%)
HUBC 85.09 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.81%)
HUMNL 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
KEL 2.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.44%)
LOTCHEM 28.60 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
MLCF 32.95 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.18%)
OGDC 109.79 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (1.77%)
PAEL 11.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.44%)
PIBTL 4.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.35%)
PIOC 94.50 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.2%)
PPL 78.29 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (2.34%)
PRL 18.90 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.23%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.95%)
SNGP 47.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.31%)
SSGC 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.8%)
TELE 8.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.61%)
TPLP 13.56 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.12%)
TRG 103.70 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.39%)
UNITY 27.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.64%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
BR100 4,973 Increased By 30.3 (0.61%)
BR30 18,043 Increased By 204.1 (1.14%)
KSE100 48,877 Increased By 291.2 (0.6%)
KSE30 17,461 Increased By 90.7 (0.52%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 07, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Asia’s factory activity shrinks as China’s slump, global slowdown weigh

Reuters Published 07 Aug, 2023 07:35am

TOKYO: Asia’s factory activity shrank in July, private surveys showed on Tuesday, a sign slowing global growth and weakness in China’s economy were taking a toll on the region’s fragile recovery.

The data underscores the challenge policymakers face in keeping inflation at bay with tight monetary policy, while forestalling headwinds from a potential recession in the world’s second-largest economy.

Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and Vietnam saw manufacturing activity contract in July, the surveys showed, highlighting the strain sluggish Chinese demand is inflicting on the region.

China’s Caixin/S&P Global manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) fell to 49.2 in July from 50.5 in June, missing analysts’ forecasts of 50.3 and marking the first decline in activity since April. The 50-point index mark separates growth from contraction.

The data was in line with the government’s official PMI on Monday, raising challenges for policymakers seeking to revive momentum in China’s post-COVID recovery.

“Manufacturing PMIs remained in contractionary territory across most of Emerging Asia last month and the underlying data point to further weakness ahead,” said Shivaan Tandon, emerging Asia economist at Capital Economics.

“Falling new orders, bleak employment prospects and high inventory levels point to subdued factory activity in the coming months.” Japan’s final au Jibun Bank PMI fell to 49.6 in July, down from 49.8 in June, due to weak domestic and overseas demand.

South Korea’s PMI stood at 49.4 in July, up from 47.8 in June but staying below the 50-threshold that separates growth from contraction, the survey by S&P Global showed.

Taiwan’s manufacturing PMI fell to 44.1 in July from 44.8 in June, while the index for Vietnam rose to 48.7 from 46.2, the surveys showed.

In India, growth in manufacturing activity slowed for a second month, but the pace of expansion remained healthy and beat expectations.

Asia has been among the few bright spots in the global economy, though China’s slowdown clouds the outlook.

In revised forecasts issued in July, the International Monetary Fund projects emerging Asia’s economic growth will accelerate to 5.3% this year from 4.5% in 2022. It expects China’s economy to expand 5.2% this year after a 3.0% increase in 2022.

China inflation global economy China Economy Asia factory activity

Comments

1000 characters

Asia’s factory activity shrinks as China’s slump, global slowdown weigh

Intra-day update: rupee sees marginal improvement US dollar

FBR refuses to share PEPs’ data

Real estate sector: FBR chief says no exemption or concession possible

Agencies to have blanket authority? Finally, Senate adopts controversial bill

At least 34 killed after train derails near Nawabshah

Symmetry Group all set to become Pakistan’s first IPO this year, has its eyes on foreign markets

Nawaz to be next PM if PML-N voted to power: PM

PIA resumes passenger flights for Beijing

Pakistan to send team to World Cup in India

PTI demands immediate release of IK

Read more stories