Aug 02, 2023
Appointment of new FBR chief Tiwana notified

Recorder Report Published 02 Aug, 2023 06:47am

ISLAMABAD: The federal government Tuesday night notified the appointment of Amjad Zubair Tiwana as new Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

According to Establishment Division notification, with the approval of federal government, a BS 21 officer of IRS Amjad Zubair Tiwana presently posted as member IR Operations FBR is appointed as chairman Fbr under section 10 of the civil servants act 1973 and until further orders.

Amjad Tiwana likely to become FBR Chairman

Under another notification, the government also assigned additional charge of the post of Secretary Revenue division to chairman FBR Malik Amjad Zubiar Tiwana under Section 10 of the CIVIL SERVANTS ACT 1973 with immediate effect for a period of three months or till the posting of regular incumbent whichever is earlier, it added.

