Amjad Tiwana likely to become FBR Chairman

Recorder Report Published August 1, 2023 Updated August 1, 2023 08:55am

ISLAMABAD: The government has decided to appoint Amjad Zubair Tiwana, Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Member Inland Revenue (Operations) as the new FBR chairman.

The notification will be issued after approval of the name through the circulation of the summary to the federal cabinet.

Inland Revenue Service Islamabad/Rawalpindi Region: Officers host farewell dinner in honour of FBR chairman

Earlier, the government was also considering three other names for the top slot of the FBR Chairman including Rashid Mahmood Langrial of PAS group, Syed Nadeem Rizvi, FBR Member Administration and Faiz Ahmed Chadhar, a top customs official and director general of customs intelligence FBR.

