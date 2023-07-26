BAFL 38.56 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.68%)
Russia says defence minister arrives in North Korea

AFP Published 26 Jul, 2023 12:01am

MOSCOW: Russia's Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu arrived in Pyongyang Tuesday for the 70th anniversary celebrations of the armistice that ended the 1950-1953 Korean war, his ministry said.

"The Russian military delegation headed by the minister of defence for the Russian Federation, Army General Sergei Shoigu, arrived in DRPK (North Korea)," it said.

Russia investigating if this week’s North Korean test missile crashed in its waters

The Russian minister was welcomed at the airport by his North Korean counterpart Kang Sun Nam, it added.

