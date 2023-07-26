Russia says defence minister arrives in North Korea

MOSCOW: Russia's Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu arrived in Pyongyang Tuesday for the 70th anniversary celebrations of the armistice that ended the 1950-1953 Korean war, his ministry said.

"The Russian military delegation headed by the minister of defence for the Russian Federation, Army General Sergei Shoigu, arrived in DRPK (North Korea)," it said.

The Russian minister was welcomed at the airport by his North Korean counterpart Kang Sun Nam, it added.