BAFL 34.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.29%)
BIPL 17.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.66%)
BOP 3.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-4.49%)
CNERGY 3.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.98%)
DFML 13.74 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (8.1%)
DGKC 56.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-1.89%)
FABL 23.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.98%)
FCCL 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.79%)
FFL 6.74 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.37%)
GGL 11.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.62%)
HBL 78.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.79 (-2.23%)
HUBC 79.94 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.55%)
HUMNL 6.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
KEL 2.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.48%)
LOTCHEM 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
MLCF 31.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.83%)
OGDC 85.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.44%)
PAEL 11.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.35%)
PIBTL 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.23%)
PIOC 86.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-2.06%)
PPL 68.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-1.82%)
PRL 16.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.91%)
SILK 0.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2%)
SNGP 43.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.23%)
SSGC 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.57%)
TELE 8.28 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (5.61%)
TPLP 14.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.26%)
TRG 102.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-1.8%)
UNITY 24.18 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.89%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.77%)
BR100 4,537 Decreased By -89.9 (-1.94%)
BR30 15,820 Decreased By -395.4 (-2.44%)
KSE100 45,068 Decreased By -785.8 (-1.71%)
KSE30 16,015 Decreased By -303.3 (-1.86%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 15, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Russia investigating if this week’s North Korean test missile crashed in its waters

Reuters Published 15 Jul, 2023 01:19pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Russia is investigating whether a North Korean intercontinental ballistic missile crashed in its waters during a test launch on Wednesday, state media quoted Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Rudenko as saying.

RIA and TASS news agencies quoted Rudenko as saying that Russia’s defence ministry was investigating, but “so far we have no clear information that the missile fell in Russia’s economic zone”.

The Hwasong-18 missile is the core of North Korea’s nuclear strike force and the test-fire was a “strong practical warning” to the United States and other adversaries, the country’s state media said in reporting the launch.

The test was condemned by the United States, South Korea and Japan, but Russia’s Rudenko said it was a reaction to actions by Washington and its allies which “actually provoke North Korea to build up its defence power”.

North Korea has been under United Nations sanctions for its missile and nuclear programmes since 2006 but the U.N. Security Council has been divided for the past several years on how to deal with it. Russia and China, which both wield veto powers on the council, have said more sanctions will not help and want such measures to be eased.

U.N. Assistant Secretary-General Khaled Khiari said on Thursday that the latest North Korean missile flight lasted about 74 minutes and travelled over 1,000 km (625 miles). Khiari said it crashed into the sea within Russia’s exclusive economic zone but close to Japanese waters.

Russia North Korea ICBM

Comments

1000 characters

Russia investigating if this week’s North Korean test missile crashed in its waters

PM reassures IMF chief: Govt won’t tolerate iota of violation of deal

Economic stability: SBA to anchor govt’s instant efforts: IMF

Base power tariff hiked by Rs4.96

FCA for May: Rs1.45/unit positive adjustment in KE tariff approved

Pakistan, Argentina bonds’ surge belies bigger reform hurdles

After raising $11.5mn last year, MedznMore says it has shut operations

‘Pakistan Land Port Authority’: ‘Final’ approval blocked by minister

Sovereign Wealth Fund: Govt finalises draft law

China June new home prices flat in weakest showing this year

Transshipment of banned spare parts to Kabul allowed

Read more stories