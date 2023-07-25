Sri Lankan shares end lower as energy, financials drag

BENGALURU: Sri Lankan shares closed lower on Tuesday, falling for the second straight session after a 15-session long winning streak, dragged by losses in energy and financial stocks.

The CSE All Share index settled 0.22% lower at 11,069.44.

Sri Lanka plans to complete free trade talks with Thailand by February and sign an agreement by March, a Sri Lankan official said on Tuesday.

Lanka IOC Plc and Cargills (Ceylon) were the top losers on the benchmark index, falling 9.12% and 4.33%, respectively.

Sri Lankan shares break 15-day win streak as industrials, energy drag

Trading volume on the index rose to 88.3million shares, from 78.5 million shares in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover fell to 2.53 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($7.7 million), from 2.60 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net buyers, purchasing stocks worth 294.9 million rupees, while domestic investors were net sellers, offloading shares worth 2.44 billion rupees, the data showed.