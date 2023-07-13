BAFL 34.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.75%)
BIPL 18.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.38%)
BOP 3.79 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.61%)
CNERGY 3.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.31%)
DFML 12.74 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (4.26%)
DGKC 57.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.55%)
FABL 23.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.51%)
FCCL 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.55%)
FFL 6.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.11%)
GGL 11.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.66%)
HBL 79.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-1.28%)
HUBC 79.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.58%)
HUMNL 6.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.79%)
KEL 2.05 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (7.89%)
LOTCHEM 28.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.45%)
MLCF 31.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-2.85%)
OGDC 86.68 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.16%)
PAEL 11.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.12%)
PIBTL 4.64 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.65%)
PIOC 88.13 Decreased By ▼ -2.17 (-2.4%)
PPL 69.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.47%)
PRL 17.21 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.12%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.99%)
SNGP 43.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.22%)
SSGC 9.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.24%)
TELE 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.89%)
TPLP 14.28 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.35%)
TRG 104.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.55%)
UNITY 23.31 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (3.6%)
WTL 1.29 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,627 Increased By 26.3 (0.57%)
BR30 16,215 Increased By 128.6 (0.8%)
KSE100 45,854 Increased By 338.8 (0.74%)
KSE30 16,319 Increased By 115.6 (0.71%)
Rupee sees appreciation after IMF board’s nod, settles at 276.46 against US dollar

  • Gains 0.37% in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published July 13, 2023 Updated July 13, 2023 04:56pm

The Pakistani rupee registered a gain against the US dollar, appreciating 0.37% on Thursday after the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Executive Board approved Pakistan’s new Stand-By Arrangement and UAE also deposited $1 billion.

At close, the currency settled at 276.46, an increase of Rs1.02, as per the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

On Wednesday, the Pakistani rupee strengthened further, inching up 0.39% to settle at 277.48 in the inter-bank market.

In a key development, the IMF’s Executive Board on Wednesday approved a nine-month Stand-By Arrangement (SBA) for Pakistan for an amount of $3 billion. The Board’s approval allows for immediate disbursement of SDR894 million (or about US$1.2 billion).

The Fund stated that Pakistan’s’ economic reform programme aims to support immediate efforts to stabilise the economy and guard against shocks while creating the space for social and development spending to help the people of Pakistan.

Separately, Pakistan also received deposits of $1 billion from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Finance Minister Ishaq Dar announced on Wednesday.

In a televised message, the finance minister said the friendly country had made a commitment in the recent past regarding giving additional $1 billion deposits to Pakistan.

Internationally, US dollar was nudged lower still in Asia on Thursday, as traders took surprisingly slow US inflation as a signal US interest rate rises will be all but finished by month’s end.

The dollar had its worst session in five months overnight, falling more than 1% against the euro to its lowest in more than a year and notching even larger losses elsewhere.

The US dollar index fell marginally to 100.47, its lowest since April 2022.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, hovered above $80 a barrel on Thursday, fuelled by US inflation data that presaged the interest rate hike cycle in the world’s biggest economy is set to finally cool.

Abdullah Jul 13, 2023 11:39am
All of this is going against imran khan wishes.He wanted pakistan to default so he could use talibans to attck pakistan.Taliban khan plans have failed.
Shakeel Jul 13, 2023 12:26pm
@Abdullah, Think again. It's all going in his favour. The govt's time is already up. Had we continued with IMF program 9 months prior the impact of inflation would not have been as much as it is now and dollar would have traded in 240-250 range. PMLN has got no one else to blame than Mian London wala for this situation when he decided to replace Miftah with Dar. He has lost all his political capital
Ali Asghar Jul 13, 2023 12:50pm
@Abdullah, Woohoo, i know IMF approached him as well for undertaking of the condition set by them for funding approval...why did he signed that?
