Rupee inches higher, settles at 277.48 against US dollar

  • Currency appreciates 0.39% in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published July 12, 2023 Updated July 12, 2023 03:31pm

The Pakistani rupee strengthened further against the US dollar, appreciating 0.39% in the inter-bank market on Wednesday.

At close, the currency settled at 277.48, an increase of Rs1.09, as per the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

On Tuesday, the Pakistani rupee staged a recovery, climbing 0.44% to settle at 278.57 in the inter-bank market.

The International Monetary Fund’s Executive Board is also scheduled to consider the 9-month stand-by arrangement (SBA) of $3 billion for Pakistan on Wednesday (July 12).

According to the IMF Executive Board calendar available on its website, the next meetings are scheduled for July 12, 13, 17, 19, and 20, 2023; however, Pakistan was not on the agenda till the filing of this report.

Sources, however, told Business Recorder that the Board is scheduled to take Pakistan’s case on the agenda on Wednesday.

Globally, the US dollar sank to a two-month low against its major peers on Wednesday in the lead-up to a key US inflation reading, while sterling scaled a 15-month top on expectations the Bank of England (BoE) has further to go in raising rates.

US inflation data is due later on Wednesday, with expectations core consumer prices rose 5% on an annual basis in June.

Ahead of the release, the US dollar fell to a two-month low of 101.45 against a basket of currencies, extending its losses from the start of the week after Fed officials said the central bank was nearing the end of its current monetary policy tightening cycle.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, crept higher on Wednesday in a market caught between expectations supply cuts by the world’s biggest fuel exporters will drive prices higher and concerns global economic weakness will sap demand.

Tulukan Mairandi Jul 12, 2023 03:18pm
Pakistan is not on IMF meeting agenda
Tulukan Mairandi Jul 12, 2023 03:33pm
310 at any money changer in Lahore
Rupee inches higher, settles at 277.48 against US dollar

