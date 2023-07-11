KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Forex Association of Pakistan on Monday (July 10, 2023).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
US $ (O/M) 278.00 281.00 UK POUND 357.00 361.00
SAUDIA RIYAL 74.00 74.80 AUD $ 183.50 187.50
UAE DIRHAM 76.70 77.50 CAD $ 208.50 212.50
EURO 304.80 309.30 CHINESE YUAN 41.00 44.00
=========================================================================
