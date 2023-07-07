BAFL 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.18%)
BIPL 18.59 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 3.64 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.11%)
CNERGY 3.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.32%)
DFML 11.91 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.62%)
DGKC 55.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.63%)
FABL 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.62%)
FCCL 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.63%)
FFL 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.32%)
GGL 10.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.56%)
HBL 78.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.53%)
HUBC 78.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.77%)
HUMNL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.69%)
KEL 1.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.05%)
LOTCHEM 28.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.88%)
MLCF 30.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.86%)
OGDC 85.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.82%)
PAEL 10.74 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.85%)
PIBTL 4.03 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 87.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-0.83%)
PPL 66.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.04%)
PRL 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.18%)
SILK 1.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2%)
SNGP 43.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.12%)
SSGC 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.56%)
TELE 7.56 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.86%)
TPLP 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.3%)
TRG 105.50 Increased By ▲ 5.76 (5.78%)
UNITY 18.16 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.67%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.82%)
BR100 4,449 Decreased By -4.5 (-0.1%)
BR30 15,558 Decreased By -6.5 (-0.04%)
KSE100 44,187 Increased By 8.1 (0.02%)
KSE30 15,776 Increased By 1.9 (0.01%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 07, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Rupee sees marginal decline, settles at 277.9 against US dollar

  • Currency depreciates 0.31% in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published July 7, 2023 Updated July 7, 2023 03:41pm

The Pakistani rupee sustained marginal losses against the US dollar, weakening 0.31% in the inter-bank market on Friday.

At close, the currency settled at 277.90, a decrease of Re0.86, as per the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

On Thursday, the Pakistani rupee registered marginal appreciation against the US dollar, strengthening 0.13% to settle at 277.04 in the inter-bank market.

In a key development, foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) surged $393 million, clocking in at nearly $4.46 billion as of June 30, data released on Thursday showed.

The overall number stands at a critical level at around a month of import cover.

Globally, the US dollar held tight ranges on Friday as investors awaited a key U.S. jobs report and weighed the prospect of higher-for-longer Federal Reserve interest rates against the economic growth outlook.

The closely watched nonfarm payrolls report is due later on Friday, where expectations are for the U.S. economy to have added 225,000 jobs in June.

The release follows data on Thursday that showed private payrolls surged last month while the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits increased moderately last week, suggesting the labour market remained on solid ground.

The US dollar index rose 0.03% to 103.12, while yields on U.S. Treasuries hovered near their recent peaks.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, rose on Friday and were on track for their second straight weekly gain, as resilient demand resulted in a larger-than-expected fall in US oil stockpiles, offsetting fears of higher US interest rates.

Oil prices US dollar Exchange rate Currency values currency rate today Dollar rate in interbank market IMF and Pakistan Pakistan forex reserves

Comments

1000 characters
Tulukan Mairandi Jul 07, 2023 11:52am
Dollar available at Rs400 in open market, in my India it is at 82.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Tulukan Mairandi Jul 07, 2023 12:06pm
The big fat bubble built on a lie / fantasy of IMF bailout, is deflating
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Shahid Khan Jul 07, 2023 12:24pm
Tell a lot about number fudging. Ruppee would touch 500 soon
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Amir Jul 07, 2023 01:56pm
Many people are disappointed who were seeing dollar at Rs. 500. If dollar maintain under 280 it will be a ray of hope.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Notsurprised Jul 07, 2023 02:00pm
The rupee goes up or down a few paisa and we get 'breaking news' of huge crash or huge rise. Sensationalism as usual.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Rupee sees marginal decline, settles at 277.9 against US dollar

At least 50 dead in Pakistan monsoon floods

IMF programme to ‘reform and restructure’ Pakistan’s economy: PM Shehbaz

World Bank approves $46mn financing for KPK’s healthcare sector

Justice Mussarat Hilali takes oath as Supreme Court judge

‘Youm-e-Taqaddus-e-Quran’: PM Shehbaz calls on country to protest against desecration

Musk threatens lawsuit as Twitter rival Threads takes off

Malaysia PM Anwar to meet Elon Musk to discuss investments

Basis for fixation of base tariff: Rupee could hit 325 mark vs dollar by June 2024: PD

1,320MW Shanghai Thar Coal Block-1: Financial closure in peril as ICBC decides to withdraw $300m financing

Read more stories