Rupee strengthens marginally, settles at 277.04 against US dollar

  • Currency appreciates 0.13% in inter-bank market on Thursday
Recorder Report Published July 6, 2023 Updated July 6, 2023 04:26pm

The Pakistani rupee registered marginal appreciation against the US dollar, strengthening 0.13% in the inter-bank market on Thursday.

At close, the currency settled at 277.04, an increase of Re0.37, as per the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

On Wednesday, the Pakistani rupee sustained losses against the US dollar, depreciating 0.71% in the inter-bank market to settle at 277.41.

In a key development, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Executive Board meeting on Pakistan has been set for July 12, the lender confirmed to journalists via email on Wednesday night.

The Fund is set to discuss a nine-month Stand-by Arrangement (SBA) for Pakistan as the previous Extended Fund Facility (EFF) expired on June 30.

On June 30, IMF announced that its staff and Pakistani authorities reached an agreement on policies to be supported by a $3-billion, nine-month SBA.

The IMF programme is crucial for the country facing a balance of payment crisis. Experts say the programme resumption would also pave the way for funding from multilateral and bilateral institutions.

Globally, the US dollar was broadly higher on Thursday, after the release of minutes from the Federal Reserve’s latest policy meeting cemented market expectations for a rate hike this month.

Minutes of the Fed’s June meeting released on Wednesday showed that the vast majority of policymakers expect further tightening in U.S. monetary policy, even as they agreed to hold interest rates steady last month.

The dollar index rose 0.04% to 103.38.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, were little changed on Thursday as the market digested tighter crude supply alongside fears of global economic slowdown.

Tulukan Mairandi Jul 06, 2023 11:11am
Rupee is basically stable against USD even when IMF gives $3 bn because that isn't the case. Gullible Pakistanis fall for Dar's lies but not the Market. It's just a Standby Agreement that has yet to get board approval. PKR hovering at 315 in open market
A2aliii Jul 06, 2023 03:02pm
@Tulukan Mairandi, any one need USD .. i want to sell $30K @ 310.
Hyder Rajput Jul 06, 2023 05:45pm
@A2aliii, hahahha stupid hoarders scrambling now i like seeing this, btw anyone who visits this site regularly knows Tulukan is an indian troll with his agendas, dollar is available at 285 in open why would anyone pay 310 right now
