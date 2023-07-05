BAFL 32.83 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.09%)
Sri Lankan shares end higher as industrials, communication services rise

Reuters Published 05 Jul, 2023 05:33pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

BENGALURU: Sri Lankan shares closed higher on Wednesday, aided by a rise in industrial and communication services stocks.

The CSE All-Share index settled up 0.99% at 10,176.13.

Sri Lanka’s president will prepare an appropriate time frame to reactivate the Light Railway Transit Project with Japan, which was suspended in 2020 citing financial woes.

The cabinet on Wednesday gave approval for President Ranil Wickremesinghe to decide on the appropriate time frame to reactivate the $2.2 billion project with Japan, the country’s media ministry said on Wednesday.

Sri Lanka shares hit 9-month high on nod for domestic debt restructuring plan

Sri Lanka Telecom PLC and Expolanka Holdings PLC were the top gainers on the CSE All-Share index, rising 5.8% and 2.5% respectively.

Trading volume on the index fell to 172.8 million shares from 333.6 million shares in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover fell to 4.95 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($16.18 million) from 7.29 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net buyers, purchasing stocks worth 578.3 million rupees, while domestic investors were net sellers, offloading shares worth 4.81 billion rupees, the data showed.

Comments

