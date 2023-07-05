BAFL 33.07 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.07%)
BIPL 18.79 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.21%)
BOP 3.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.41%)
CNERGY 3.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.56%)
DFML 11.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.28%)
DGKC 54.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.47%)
FABL 21.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.29%)
FCCL 12.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.06%)
FFL 6.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.98%)
GGL 10.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.85%)
HBL 76.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.94 (-2.46%)
HUBC 77.13 Increased By ▲ 2.33 (3.11%)
HUMNL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.4%)
KEL 1.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-4.06%)
LOTCHEM 28.36 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-4.09%)
MLCF 30.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.08%)
OGDC 85.23 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (1.65%)
PAEL 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
PIBTL 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-4.26%)
PIOC 89.99 Decreased By ▼ -3.14 (-3.37%)
PPL 65.67 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (3.29%)
PRL 15.31 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (5.01%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.85%)
SNGP 42.51 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.45%)
SSGC 9.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.88%)
TELE 7.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.56%)
TPLP 13.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.63%)
TRG 97.96 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-1.09%)
UNITY 18.06 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (7.5%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-7.26%)
BR100 4,370 Decreased By -18.8 (-0.43%)
BR30 15,233 Decreased By -1.6 (-0.01%)
KSE100 43,557 Decreased By -342 (-0.78%)
KSE30 15,499 Decreased By -71.3 (-0.46%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 05, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Murder of lawyer: SC rejects plea of PTI chief against BHC order

Terence J Sigamony Published 05 Jul, 2023 06:00am

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court turned down the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman’s plea to grant a stay against the ongoing proceeding in the murder of senior lawyer Abdul Razzaq Shar.

A two-judge bench comprising Justice Ijazul Ahsan and Justice Ayesha A Malik, on Tuesday, heard the former prime minister’s appeal against the Balochistan High Court (BHC)’s order. Justice Ijaz said how this bench can rule against the order of a division bench of the BHC.

Advocate Sardar Latif Khosa, appearing on behalf of Imran Khan, then prayed to the Court to constitute a three-judge bench for the hearing of this petition. However, Justice Ijaz stated they could not constitute a bench, as this is the prerogative of the chief justice. He further said that they would refer the matter to the chief justice and might constitute a three-member bench and fix the case before it for hearing today (Tuesday).

Imran Khan after the proceeding filed an application requesting the chief justice to form a three-judge bench and fix the case today (Tuesday).

The bench also turned down his plea for an extension in protective bail and issued notices to the prosecutor general and advocate general Balochistan. Justice Ijaz said without hearing the other party they could not grant a stay.

Khosa said that his client’s life is in danger, and requested the bench to order that his client not be arrested. Justice Ayesha said the petitioner's presence is not necessary for suspension of the proceeding, adding the investigation is going on and which law allows the removal of offences from FIR at this stage?

At the onset of the proceeding, Latif Khosa read the FIR and said that Shar’s son had lodged an FIR against the petitioner, wherein, sections of the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) have been included. Justice Ijaz questioned which forum determines the ATA provisions.

Imran’s lawyer responded that basically that was the responsibility of the SHO of a police station. Justice Ijaz said if the SHO’s order is wrong then where it could be challenged. He inquired whether the petitioner had approached a relevant forum against the inclusion of the ATA provision in the FIR.

Latif Khosa said non-bailable warrants have been issued for his client. Justice Ayesha inquired whether the petitioner has challenged the Joint Investigation Team. Upon that, the lawyer stated his client is unaware of how many cases have been registered against him. He said during the investigation the SHO cannot include sections of the ATA.

A division bench of the BHC comprising Chief Justice Naeem Afghan and Justice Aamir Nawaz Rana on 15-06-23 had dismissed the PTI chief’s application to quash an FIR registered against him regarding the assassination of Advocate Shar.

Shar was shot dead by unidentified assailants near Alamo Chowk on Airport Road Quetta on June 06, this year. According to the police, the senior Supreme Court lawyer received 15 bullet injuries on his body and died on the spot. Two days later, the police booked Imran Khan in the case on the complaint of the lawyer’s son.

The murdered lawyer, Shar, had filed a constitutional petition against the former prime minister in the BHC, seeking proceedings against the former premier under Article 6 (high treason) of the Constitution.

The case was adjourned sine die.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Supreme Court Justice Ijazul Ahsan Justice Ayesha Malik Balochistan High Court Abdul Razzaq Shar

Comments

1000 characters

Murder of lawyer: SC rejects plea of PTI chief against BHC order

Liquidity risks remain high despite IMF deal: Moody’s

Rs1.25/unit raise in Discos’ tariffs allowed

20pc hike in salaries notified: Govt sure it will win judiciary over in the end?

Rate of advance income tax for commercial importers hiked

Fraudulent clearances of imported goods: FBR sets up fact-finding committee

‘Yaum-e-Taqaddus-e-Quran’ on 7th

KE submits business case on running JPCL-1 on Thar coal

Sale and purchase of immovable properties: FBR implements revised rates of withholding tax

Federal govt employees: Up to 35pc ad hoc relief allowance notified

Pakistan’s Hindu doctors get registered in India’s Gujarat

Read more stories