Post-budget press conference: Dar looks to pacify concerns

Addressing a post-budget briefing on Saturday, Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Ishaq Dar said the government intends to address all concerns of stakeholders, noting that “We have been able to halt the economic downfall, now we want to take the economy towards growth.”

For starters, with effect from Monday two committees will be set up in the Federal Board of Revenue to address budget anomalies, said Dar while briefing media persons along with Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Dr Aisha Ghous Pasha.

He said the budget envisages federal Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) worth Rs1,150 billion rupees, which is the highest ever in terms of its size.

“I believe that if the PSDP amount is invested transparently, the modest target of 3.5% economic growth is easily achievable”.

On economic growth

Dar said that the economic growth target of 3.5% is “doable” and “not unrealistic”.

“Multiple multilateral institutions including Asian Development Bank (ADB), have conservatively projected a 2% growth, however, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) itself has said that the country could achieve a 3.5% growth, Bloomberg and Fitch expects 4% growth,” he noted.

“Growth will result in employment and will improve the macroeconomic indicators, reduce inflation and policy rate,” he said, adding that the government’s first priority is to achieve the 2017-18 macroeconomic indicators.

On debt

Dar noted that the Public Debt to GDP ratio was estimated at 66.5%, as he slammed the previous Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government for raising public debt liabilities from Rs30 trillion to Rs60 trillion.

“The increase in debt stock and policy rate is a killer, which is reflected in a high debt servicing, which is the largest item in this budget,” said Dar, adding: “I am hopeful that we are able to reverse this trend and reduce it.”

Dar presents ‘responsible budget’

On Friday, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)-led coalition government presented the ‘election year’ budget for the fiscal year 2023-24 on Friday, amid serious economic challenges and protracted delay in the 9th review of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme.

Ishaq Dar presented the second budget of the coalition government with an outlay of Rs14.46 trillion and a budget deficit of Rs6.923 trillion or 6.5% of the GDP consequent to projected Rs13.320 trillion current expenditure against Rs9.2 trillion FBR revenue for the next fiscal year.

The provincial surplus has been projected at Rs650 billion and the overall primary balance of Rs380 billion or 0.4% of the GDP.

Later Dar, while talking on Geo TV hours after presenting the national budget on Friday, said that Pakistan is speaking to its bilateral creditors to restructure its debt.

“We are in the process of engaging bilateral lenders to restructure debt”.

“No haircuts will be made… interest will be serviced, and principal payments will be staggered,” he said.

In order to unlock funding under its long-delayed 9th review, Pakistan is required to secure financing commitments to close the $6 billion gap.

To date, the authorities have managed to get commitments of $4 billion, mainly from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).