AVN 51.24 Increased By ▲ 2.18 (4.44%)
BAFL 28.67 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.42%)
BOP 3.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.28%)
CNERGY 3.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.56%)
DGKC 52.60 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.19%)
EPCL 43.90 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.69%)
FCCL 12.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
FFL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.65%)
FLYNG 5.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
HUBC 68.66 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.23%)
HUMNL 5.84 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 22.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
KEL 1.84 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.55%)
LOTCHEM 29.50 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.08%)
MLCF 28.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NETSOL 81.35 Increased By ▲ 4.45 (5.79%)
OGDC 79.90 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.91%)
PAEL 9.76 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.93%)
PIBTL 4.31 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.38%)
PPL 61.65 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (1.92%)
PRL 14.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.35%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.77%)
SNGP 42.98 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.13%)
TELE 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.69%)
TPLP 13.21 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.45%)
TRG 99.00 Increased By ▲ 2.87 (2.99%)
UNITY 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.12%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.85%)
BR100 4,190 Increased By 29.8 (0.72%)
BR30 14,589 Increased By 182.3 (1.27%)
KSE100 41,904 Increased By 217.8 (0.52%)
KSE30 14,804 Increased By 61.5 (0.42%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 10, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Live
Budget 2023 24 coverage
Show More
Business & Finance

Budget 2023-24: incentives fail to entice stakeholders in IT sector

  • Say measures are insufficient to raise exports substantially
Bilal Hussain Published 10 Jun, 2023 01:43am

The government on Friday made a bunch of announcements for the IT and IT-enabled services (ITeS) sectors in budget 2023-24.

The most important point was the continuation of the concessionary fixed tax rate of 0.25% for IT exports in tax years 2024, 2025 and 2026.

“IT and ITeS will prove to be engines of growth,” said Finance Minister Ishaq Dar during his budget speech. “Our freelancers are ranked second best in the world.”

IT and ITeS companies can import required hardware and software amounting to 1% of the exports without any additional tax. However, the amount of relief is capped at $50,000 annually.

The condition of filing of sales tax returns for IT and ITeS freelance exporters earning up to $24,000 per year has been relaxed.

Automatic issuance of exemption certification of tax credit for startups was also announced.

In the budget, IT and ITeS companies received the status of small and medium enterprises (SMEs). This means that the IT sector will enjoy full benefits that SME sector receives.

Meanwhile, a venture capital fund of Rs5 billion has also been introduced for startups while regulatory duty on IT related equipment has been removed.

The government also exempted sales tax on import of IT equipment by exporters of IT and ITeS registered with Pakistan Software Export Board.

In addition, tax rate on IT based system development consultants is expected to be reduced to 15% from 16%.

Concessionary tax rate of 20% is allowed to banks on their income from additional advances to the IT and ITeS sector instead of the standard rate of 39%.

However, [email protected] Chairman Muhammad Zohaib Khan said these measures are not enough to improve IT exports by a significant margin.

Khan said that the most important thing the sector wants is sustainability in policies.

“We were previously given a tax holiday till 2025, however, we were then brought under the tax net. It doesn’t give a good impression to the investors and clients and we lose their trust,” said Khan. “There should be a consistent 10-12 year long policy and nobody should change it.”

[email protected] is Pakistan’s trade body representing the IT and ITeS sector. Khan said the ease of doing business must be increased for the IT sector.

“The sector should also be allowed to retain 100% dollars it receives against services for foreign clients in their accounts. It should also be permitted to move 50% of that amount abroad for payments as well as for exhibitions,” he added.

“The IT industry wants legally-covered consistency in fiscal, financial, taxation, exports, HR and infrastructure policies for a period of 10-15 years,” he said.

Only then can Pakistan attract FDI and long-term private-sector investments in the IT industry along with spike in exports rapidly, he said.

The official underlined that IT industry wanted nothing less than guarantee of the consistency, continuity, implementation and reliability of IT-focused policies.

“There have been multiple IT policies and incentives packages for the IT industry over the last decade however, with the change of the government, these policies and packages become redundant,” he said.

He regretted that an IT policy and incentives package was announced in the March 2022 but the measures were made redundant by the federal government in April 2022.

[email protected] chairman said that the industry wanted a tax holiday for IT and ITeS industry in income tax, tax on dividends, capital gains and profits for 10 years similar to what was available to IT firms in many other countries.

Khan said that the IT industry appreciated the idea of special technology zones (STZs).

“Special Technology Zones Authority (STZA), however, has not been able to deliver on its promises, despite being established for many years now and given funds in billions of rupees so far,” he said.

“Therefore, [email protected] advocates that benefits meant for STZs should directly go to IT and ITeS companies to effectively and efficiently help the exporters directly,” he said.

Technology federal budget budget budget deficit budget proposals Pakistan budget development budget budget documents Budget session FY24 budget defence budget federal budget 2023 24 ITeS export budget 2023 24 Budget FY24 Budget FY2023 24 budget details Budget FY23 24 Budget 2023 24 coverage
Business & Finance

Budget 2023-24: price of imported used cars over 1,300cc to get expensive

Bilal Hussain Published 10 Jun, 2023 01:21am

The government has withdrawn the cap of fixed duties and taxes on the import of old and used vehicles of ‘Asian Makes’ above 1,300 CC under SRO 577(I)/2005 by omitting serial number 4,5 and 6 of the said SRO.

An industry official said the move will push higher the prices of imported used cars with engine size between 1,300cc and 1,800cc.

Previously, there was a cap on imported used cars up to engine size 1,800cc.

“This move will give power to the customs officers,” H.M. Shahzad, Chairman of All Pakistan Motor Dealers Association (APMDA), told Business Recorder after the budget announcement.

“These powers were curtailed when duties were fixed in 2005.”

Previously, there was a fixed duty between $5,500 and $23,000 for engine sizes between 660cc and 1,800cc vehicles.

Shahzad said that cars of engine sizes of up to 1800cc should not be considered as luxury.

He further said that price of imported used cars such as Honda Freed, Grace, Vezel, Toyota Prius, Aqua and Yaris would go up.

Meanwhile, the government has also proposed to reduce customs duty from 10% to 5% on non-localized (CKD) of Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCVs).

Meanwhile, the government will allow import of CBU units of Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEV) at 1% under Auto Industry Development and Export Policy (AIDEP).

The concession will be admissible to manufacturers on import of the same variant to be assembled locally subject to certification and quota determination by the Engineering Development Board (EDB).

Import of HEV parts has also been allowed at 4% for hybrid electric vehicles subject to certification and quota determination by the EDB.

Meanwhile, for plug-in hybrid cars, parts import is allowed at 3% with similar conditions.

federal budget budget budget proposals FY24 budget federal budget 2023 24 budget 2023 24 Budget FY24 Budget FY2023 24 Budget 2023 24 coverage
Business & Finance

Market view: how will the budget impact businesses?

BR Web Desk Published June 10, 2023 Updated June 10, 2023 12:19am
<p>Design: Hussain Afzal</p>

Design: Hussain Afzal

Flanked alongside his coalition partners, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Friday announced the budget for the fiscal year 2023-24.

The upcoming fiscal year budget is of key importance not only for industrialists and the salaried income group, but also vital to keep the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme on board, which had earlier said that the “budget should be consistent with program objective”.

Business Recorder looks at what will be the impact of measures announced by the government on the stock market.

“Based on our initial analysis Federal Budget FY24 is neutral for the local stock market,” said Topline Securities, a local brokerage house, in a report on Friday.

The government on Friday announced the re-imposition of 10% final withholding tax on issuance of bonus shares by listed companies.

“This will force companies to avoid announcing investor-favourite bonus shares thereby affecting market trade volume,” said Topline, terming the measure as negative for the stock market.

The brokerage house said the decision to reduce minimum tax liability on turnover from 1.25% to 1.0% for companies listed on PSX is a positive move. “Loss-making and low-margin companies to benefit (from this measure),” said the brokerage house.

Among key measures, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Friday announced the rationalisation of Super Tax.

Under section 4C, Super Tax will apply on all persons across the board on income above Rs150 million, and the government has inserted three new income slabs of Rs350 million to Rs400 million, Rs400 million to Rs500 million and Rs500 million above to be taxed at 6%, 8% and 10%, respectively.

Topline termed the move as ‘neutral’.

“In FY24 budget, all companies with income above Rs500 million will be required to pay a 10% super tax. Tax rate for companies above Rs500 million is now 39% meaning that the measure is negative for all other sectors not mentioned in the list last year,” it said.

In an unexpected move, it was learnt that government may impose upto 50% additional tax on any income, profit or gains that have arisen to any person or class of persons due to any economic factor or factors that resulted in unexpected income for any of the preceding five tax years from tax year 2023 and onwards.

The brokerage house termed the move as negative.

Moreover, the government has also decided to extend the income tax exemption for one year i.e. up to 30 June, 2024 for resident persons of FATA/PATA.

Topline termed the extension ‘negative’.

“This exemption is affecting steel rebar producers and it was expected that government may not increase this exemption,” it said.

Dar also announced to incentivise the pharma sector by including one more API and three drugs in the existing duty-free regime. The measure is positive for the pharma sector, said Topline.

The government also announced to continue concessionary fixed tax rate of 0.25% for IT & ITeS exports for Tax years 2024, 2025 and 2026. This is positive for the ITC sector, said Topline.

The decision to extend the exemption for one year granted to a person to profits and gains on sale of immovable property or share of special purpose vehicle to any type of REIT scheme i.e. upto 30th June 2024 is positive for the real-estate sector.

However, the re-imposition of 0.6% advance adjustable withholding tax on non-ATL (Advanced Taxpayer List) persons on cash withdrawal is negative, said Topline.

For the auto sector, the reduction of custom duty from 10% to 5% on non-localized (CKD) of Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCVs) is a positive development, said the brokerage house.

Taxes topline securities industries IMF loan REITs Finance minister Ishaq Dar federal budget 2023 24 Budget 2023 24 coverage concessions
Business & Finance

Key highlights of budget 2023-24

  • Business Recorder takes a look at key points
BR Web Desk Published June 9, 2023 Updated June 10, 2023 01:14am

The government of Pakistan presented budget for fiscal year 2023-24 on Friday. Business Recorder takes a look at some of the key highlights of the documents.

Design: Hussain Afzal, data compiled by: Omar Qureshi
Design: Hussain Afzal, data compiled by: Omar Qureshi

Design: Hussain Afzal, data compiled by: Omar Qureshi
Design: Hussain Afzal, data compiled by: Omar Qureshi

  • Economic growth target fixed at 3.5% for fiscal year 2023-24

  • Inflation forecasted to average at 21%

  • Tax-to-GDP ratio to stand at 8.7%

  • Current account deficit to stand at $6 billion by end of fiscal year 2023-24

  • Government has allocated Rs1.8 trillion for defence spending

  • Rs1.1 trillion earmarked for subsidies

  • Rs761 billion allocated for pension

  • Government will spend Rs950 billion on account of Public Sector Development Programme

  • Rs22.7 billion earmarked for health sector

  • Agriculture credit limit enhanced from Rs1,800 billion to Rs2,250 billion

  • Solarisation of 50,000 agriculture tubewells through Rs30 billion

  • Withdrawal of all duties and taxes on imported seeds, combined harvesters, dryers and rice planters

  • Rs10 billion earmarked for PM’s Youth Business and Agriculture Loans scheme

  • Rs6 billion subsidy announced on imported urea

  • Targeted subsidy announced on wheat flour, ghee, pulses and rice

  • 35% increase in salaries of government servants of grade 1-16 in the form of ad-hoc relief

  • 30% increase in salaries of government servants of grade 17-22 in the form of ad-hoc relief

  • Tax free imports of software and hardware by IT and IT enabled services equal to 1% of their exports with a ceiling of $50,000

  • No sales tax return by freelancers with exports of $2,000 per month

  • Increase in Benazir Income Support Programme allocation from Rs400 billion to Rs450 billion

  • Upward revision in pensions and increase in minimum pension to Rs12,000

  • Rs10 billion set aside for provisions of 100,000 laptops for students

  • Exemption of custom duty on import of raw material for batteries, solar panels and inverters

Also read:

budget budget deficit Pakistan budget budget documents Budget session defence budget federal budget 2023 24 budget 2023 24 Budget FY2023 24 Budget 2023 24 coverage
Pakistan

In budget 2023-24, Pakistan envisages over $19bn in external financing

  • To meet budgeted targets, govt says it will seek $2.4bn from IMF, another $4.5bn from commercial banks
Ali Ahmed | Bilal Memon Published June 9, 2023
<p>Photo: REUTERS</p>

Photo: REUTERS

Cash-strapped Pakistan has budgeted a whopping Rs5.51 trillion or approximately $19 billion in fiscal year 2023-24 through loans and enhancement of deposits from external sources including the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and commercial banks, documents by the Ministry of Finance showed on Friday.

As per the finance ministry’s ‘Explanatory Memorandum on Federal Receipts’, available with Business Recorder, the government estimated external loans at Rs5,510,580 million, which translates to roughly $19.002 billion in FY23-24 at an exchange rate of Rs290 to the US dollar.

The amount is over 180% higher than the revised estimate for the outgoing fiscal year that stood at Rs1.951 trillion, the document shows, and comes at a time of rising interest rates in the global financial markets.

Out of the $19 billion, as per the budget document, the government will look to raise Rs145 billion or $500 million in short-term loans from Islamic Development Bank (IDB).

The country will also look to enhance its time deposit from Saudi Arabia to Rs870 billion or $3 billion.

Meanwhile, the South Asian country has also budgeted Rs29.58 billion or $102 million for ECO oil facility.

Pakistan is also budgeting new deposits of $3 billion from Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates, i.e. $2 billion and $1 billion each, respectively. This is likely to be the deposit commitments announced earlier by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar.

As per the budget documents, the South Asian country also plans to raise a fresh $1.5 billion or Rs435 billion through Euro bonds and international Sukuk in FY23-24.

The documents showed that the government plans to seek loans worth Rs1.305 trillion or $4.5 billion from commercial banks in the coming fiscal year.

Moreover, the Pakistani authorities also expect to enhance its Safe China Deposit from Rs596 billion to Rs1.16 trillion or $4 billion in the coming year.

Lastly, the country is also envisaging Rs696 billion or $2.4 billion in IMF loan for budgetary support, showed the document.

Facing a balance of payment crisis, Pakistan is passing through its worst economic turmoil in history.

Its programme with the IMF has been stalled at the ninth review since November last year.

The country is reeling from an economic crisis with inflation running at a record 37.97% in May and foreign exchange reserves at a precarious position. The government has imposed taxes, raised energy tariffs and scaled back subsidies in an attempt to persuade the IMF to unlock funding, and its central bank has also raised policy interest rates to a record 21%.

The IMF has conducted just eight of the 11 reviews that were to take place during the EFF. The last one took place in August last year.

China inflation IMF programme IMF loan Pakistan budget Safe deposit Saudia Arabia budget 2023 24 Budget FY2023 24 Budget 2023 24 coverage UAE's central bank
Author Image

Ali Ahmed

The writer is a Senior Sub Editor at Business Recorder (Digital)

Bilal Memon

Bilal Memon is the Head of Digital Content at Business Recorder. His Twitter handle is @bilalahmadmemon

Pakistan

2023-24: Finance Minister Ishaq Dar says 3.5% growth targeted in ‘responsible budget’

  • Becomes fourth finance minister in four years to present federal budget
BR Web Desk Published June 9, 2023

LIVE speech

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said Pakistan’s economy will target a growth rate of 3.5% in the coming fiscal year, as he delivered his speech to unveil the Rs14.5-trillion federal budget 2023-24 in the National Assembly on Friday.

“This budget should not be seen as an ‘election budget’ – it should be seen as a ‘responsible budget’,” he said.

GDP growth over the years

Inflation target set at 21%

17.5% increase in pensions of retired federal govt employees

Dar said a flat increase of 17.5% will be implemented in the pensions of retired government employees.

“They are not taxed, but keeping in view inflation, this increase is appropriate,” said Dar.

Ad-hoc relief allowance raised for federal govt employees

Dar announced a massive 35% increase in the ad-hoc relief allowance for federal government employees in grades 1-16, and 30% for those in grades 17-22.

Other allowances, which were frozen earlier, have been increased by 50%, said Dar.

Tax on bonus shares

A flat 10% tax has been imposed on the issuance of bonus shares of listed companies, Dar said.

Cash withdrawals by non-filers

The government has re-imposed the withholding tax on cash withdrawals by non-filers of income tax returns.

Health insurance card for journalists and artists

Dar said the government would issue working journalists and artists a ‘Health Insurance Card’.

PSDP allocation

The finance minister said the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) has been set at Rs1,150 billion, which would include Rs200 billion as public-private partnerships.

Defence affairs and services allocation

Exports and remittances target

Dar said the government projects exports at $30 billion and remittances at $33 billion for the coming fiscal year.

Duty exemption on raw material used for solar panels, batteries

Dar said customs duty on the import of raw material used for solar panels and batteries is now being removed.

REITs

Tax exemption extended for Real Estate Investment Trusts, said Dar.

‘Diamond card for overseas Pakistanis’

Dar said in addition to the remittance card, a diamond card is also being proposed for overseas Pakistanis who send back over $50,000 to the country.

Youth scheme

Dar said an allocation of Rs10 billion has been made for 100,000 laptops for deserving youth.

IT services and freelancers

The income tax, which is at 0.25%, has been extended till 2026, said Dar.

Professionals from this sector have been allowed to import equipment at zero duty up to 1% of their exports, the finance minister said. The limit for import is set at $50,000 per year.

Separately, those IT professionals that make up to $24,000 a year have been exempted from filing income tax returns.

“The government will also establish a Rs5-billion Venture Capital Fund to facilitate business capital in the IT sector,” said Dar.

Agriculture

Dar said the government has allocated Rs30 billion for the conversion of 50,000 tubewells to solar power.

On hybrid seeds, import taxes and duties are proposed to be removed.

“It has been decided that agri-based industrial units in rural areas with a yearly turnover of Rs800 million would be exempted from taxes for five years,” he said.

No new taxes on industries

Dar said Pakistan’s large-scale industrial sector has suffered due to low growth.

“There will be no new taxes on industries.”

Current account and trade deficits

Dar projected outgoing fiscal year’s current account deficit at $4 billion. It stands at $3.4 billion in the period between July 2022 and April 2023.

Current account deficit July-April 2022-23

Similarly, trade deficit is expected to be $26 billion this fiscal year as compared to $48 billion in last fiscal, said Dar.

Allocation for education sector

Allocation for health sector

The senator started his speech by reviewing the economic performance during 2013-18, the last time Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) was in power through votes.

“In 2016-17, Pakistan’s economic growth reached 6.1%, whereas inflation was 4%, food inflation at only 2%, policy rate at 5.5% and PSX was among the top five bourses in the world,” he said.

“As per projection of PricewaterhouseCoopers, Pakistan was expected to become a member of G20 by 2030.”

Slamming the previous government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Dar said Pakistan was the 24th largest economy in 2017, but declined to 47th place in 2022.

“Pakistan economy is passing through its most difficult time in history. The previous government of PTI is responsible for the current crisis,” he said.

“The PTI government deliberately worsened the economic situation, and took measures that were against commitments made to the International Monetary Fund (IMF). These measures were like laying landmines for the new government.

“The incumbent government adopted a policy of saving the country at the cost of political capital.”

Header image design: Hussain Afzal

Infographics: Hussain Afzal & Omar Qureshi

Also read:

Budget 2023 24 coverage
Business & Finance

On digital payments: services tax on restaurants in ICT reduced in federal budget

BR Web Desk Published June 9, 2023

Under the ICT (tax on services) Ordinance, 2001, the government of Pakistan proposed to reduce services tax on restaurants to 5% in fiscal year 2023-24 if payment is made through debit or credit cards, mobile wallets or QR scanning in Islamabad Capital Territory.

In one of the salient features of budget 2023-24 unveiled on Friday, the document stated that “services provided by restaurants including cafes, food (including ice-cream) parlors, coffee houses, coffee shops, deras, food huts, eateries, resorts and similar cooked, prepared or ready-to-eat food service outlets are proposed to be taxed at 5% if payment is made through debit or credit cards, mobile wallets or QR scanning”.

federal budget budget budget deficit budget proposals Pakistan budget development budget budget documents Budget session FY24 budget defence budget federal budget 2023 24 budget 2023 24 Budget FY24 Budget FY2023 24 budget details Budget FY23 24 Budget 2023 24 coverage
Pakistan

How experts view the upcoming budget announcement

  • Business Recorder reaches out to experts to know their expectations for budget
BR Web Desk | Bilal Hussain Published June 9, 2023

The government will unveil the budget for fiscal year 2023-24 shortly. This is what experts are saying ahead of the announcement.

Business Recorder Head of Research Ali Khizar said the government wants to retain the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme on one hand and appease the public on the other ahead of likely elections.

“Therefore, the government is trying to give a populist budget,” he said. “It is likely to expand pension, salaries and development expenditure while also aspiring to keep a primary fiscal balance to secure IMF tranche.”

Additional levies on taxed class

The taxpaying segment will see more imposition of taxes such as Super Tax, tax on bonus shares, dividend tax and the corporate sector will see an unfriendly budget, he said.

On the other hand, the real estate, agriculture and retail segment will see a drop in taxes.

Speaking to Business Recorder, Arif Habib Limited Head of Research Tahir Abbas stated this budget will be tough given the difficult economic situation of Pakistan.

“The government wants to increase tax revenue rapidly because the collection target for next fiscal year is Rs2 trillion higher than the outgoing fiscal year,” he said. “New taxes will be imposed to attain this target and some of it will be covered through nominal growth in existing taxes.”

The government will also take some populist measures because Pakistan will go for polls post budget, he said.

On the flip side, the government will try to please IMF so that Pakistan secures the next deal to resolve its economic woes, the expert said.

IGI Securities Head of Research Saad Khan told Business Recorder that this budget “will be a tough navigation for the government”.

“The government wants to boost the economy, while it has little space for funding and also wants to appease the IMF.”

The budget will decide whether the IMF extends funding to Pakistan or not, he said.

“The market views this budget as difficult especially for the banking sector because the government is likely to enhance the Super Tax to 10%,” he said. “Concerning factors are targets for revenue generation, which could hardly be achieved looking at the high inflation.”

From Rs9 trillion, the IMF is likely to raise FBR tax target to over Rs10 trillion and the market will react negatively to this, the expert said.

“The removal of some subsidies is also on the cards,” he said. “Transaction costs can increase for non-filers which will in turn enhance the cost of doing business and improve documentation. This is a positive thing.”

Good news is expected for IT and agriculture sector, said Khan, adding that the services sector including banking and real estate will be impacted negatively.

Austerity measures are likely to continue until Pakistan’s revenues improve, he said.

Regarding the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP), the expert saw was of the view that funding to it will increase.

IT sector isn’t expecting anything in the budget

Meanwhile, Muhammad Zohaib Khan, Chairman of Pakistan Software Houses Association ([email protected]), told Business Recorder that the government may choose to continue the 0.25% tax regime, which may not be enough to boost exports.

“I have seen this year’s numbers and I am telling you we may not even cross the previous year’s $2.6 billion mark,” said Zohaib.

“Only freelancers can alone bring up to $2 billion to the country if they are allowed to retain 100% dollar receipts in their accounts. Right now, most of the IT sector is keeping their dollar receipts abroad. They should be allowed 50% of their money to take abroad for payments and expenses.

“IT industry wants legally-covered consistency in fiscal, financial, taxation, exports, HR and infrastructure policies for a period of 10 – 15 years; as only then can we bring FDI in the country coupled with long-term private-sector investments in the IT industry; enhance exports rapidly & sustainably; expand the pool of skilled IT professionals and establish joint ventures with the international players.”

Tax on agriculture

Renowned economist Kaiser Bengali said that collecting tax from agriculture has a constitutional hitch –it as it is a provincial subject – hence FBR cannot collect it.

“This flaw in the constitution also creates a tax shelter to a person having agricultural land and he can operate factories on the side as well,” he said. “If the sector is brought under the FBR after amendment in the constitution, the amount collected would not be large enough to address the budget deficit problem.”

“From economic justice point of view, everyone, whether it be a factory owner or a farmer, should pay taxes equitably.”

However, 80% of the farmers are small farmers who would be exempted anyway and less than 5% farmers would be paying tax hence the total amount will not be large enough.

Secondly, there are only 5% farmers who would pay high-end tax, which would not aggregate into a significant amount for the government, the economist said.

He added that provincial authorities do collect taxes from the agriculture sector but the produce in unit (PIU), on the basis of which taxes are calculated, are understated. PIU is a unit that is assigned to land on its productivity.

Ishaq Dar federal budget budget budget deficit budget proposals budget FY3 Pakistan budget development budget budget documents Budget session Finance minister Ishaq Dar Mohammad Ishaq Dar Finance Ishaq Dar Finance Minister Ishaq Dar’ FY24 budget defence budget federal budget 2023 24 budget 2023 24 Budget FY24 Budget FY2023 24 budget details Budget FY23 24 Budget 2023 24 coverage
Pakistan

As budget announcement nears, here are some proposals that could affect you

  • Business Recorder sums up some of the proposals that have been under consideration by the govt
BR Web Desk Published June 9, 2023

The coalition government, led by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), is set to announce the budget, which is largely seen as its last chance to ‘win over’ the political capital it lost in the last 14 months.

PML-N’s senior leader, close aide of party supremo Nawaz Sharif and current Finance Minister Ishaq Dar will have to delicately deal with expectations of the masses, as elections are expected this year, while keeping in mind the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Business Recorder looks at what the markets and public will be interested in:

Income Tax

This is probably the most vital announcement for the salaried income group.

In the last year of its previous tenure (2013-2018), the PML-N announced lowering income taxes. But back then, the IMF programme was not hanging over its head.

This time, the story is different.

Experts have said the government, which has revised the revenue target for the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) in line with the IMF expectations, is likely to focus on increasing indirect taxation.

We will have to wait and watch.

Follow Business Recorder’s live coverage of the budget here

Tax on corporate reserves

The Reform and Revenue Mobilisation Commission (RRMC) proposed an advance tax on the undistributed reserves of both listed and unlisted companies. This was met with fierce opposition.

The corporate sector vehemently voiced its disapproval of the said proposal, and reports suggested it may not be implemented.

But the government, which is running low on revenue, may add burden on the already taxed sector.

Tax on exporters not bringing forex within a specified time period

The RRMC also recommended the Ministry of Finance impose a tax on exporters that are not bringing foreign currency within a specified time period.

The revenue impact is estimated to be positive for the government.

Textile sector eyes imposition of RCET

Meanwhile, the All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) urged the government to reinstate the Regional Competitive Energy Tariffs (RCET) for gas at a rate of $9/MMBtu and for electricity at 9 cents/kWh in the upcoming budget.

The textile body also warned textile exports could fall further by $5 billion in the absence of competitive energy tariff.

Pakistan needs export revenue and the textile sector could be given some relief. However, there isn’t a lot of fiscal space in the government’s kitty to offer subsidies.

Last year, total tax exemptions, concessions and special tax treatments to various businesses, sectors/ industries, lobbies/groups and investors cost the government Rs2,239.6 billion in 2022-23 against Rs1,757.035 billion during the fiscal year 2021-22, an increase of Rs482 billion.

Cashless payments at petrol stations

In a bid to encourage cashless banking transactions, the RRMC also recommended that petrol stations across the country should not accept cash payments for fuel purchases in the coming budget (2023-24).

It needs to be seen whether the said proposal is given a green signal by the government.

Govt employees salaries, minimum wage

There were questions from journalists when Dar unveiled the Economic Survey 2022-23 on Thursday if the government was contemplating increasing its employees’ salaries and the minimum wage. Dar said the proposals were under consideration.

Super Tax, PDL

There was also market talk on the government considering increasing the Super Tax on corporates and petroleum development levy from the current upper limit of Rs50 per litre.

Budget 2023 24 coverage
Pakistan

Under public and IMF’s watchful eyes, Ishaq Dar set to present federal budget shortly

  • Finance minister will be the fourth person in four years to unveil proposals
BR Web Desk Published June 9, 2023
<p>Design: Hussain Afzal</p>

Design: Hussain Afzal

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan will present the federal budget for the coming fiscal year (2023-24) today, looking to balance requirements of its International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme with those of the public that is getting increasingly agitated over record inflation.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar will become the fourth finance minister to announce the budget in four years, a time span that covers the governments of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) followed by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)-led coalition that ousted Imran Khan through a no-confidence vote last year.

Dar, who himself took over from fellow party member Dr Miftah Ismail last year, has hinted at offering relief through increase in salaries for government employees and raising minimum wage at a time of economic distress, but his moves will be closely watched by the IMF.

The government, which has seen the IMF programme stalled since November last year, will need to satisfy the Washington-based lender to have any chance of securing the release or more bailout money. At the same time, with elections around the corner, Dar will also keep a close on PML-N’s political capital that has suffered in the face of meeting IMF conditions for programme revival.

Govt says 3.5pc growth target quite realistic

With foreign exchange reserves at a precarious level, Pakistan also faces the risk of default – Dar has ruled this out on several occasions – with the economy creaking under twin deficits and political turmoil.

The economy could also slide further as elections near.

Some key elements the markets and public are going to look at in the budget include:

  • Pakistan is likely to announce a GDP growth target of 3.5%. It announced a 0.3% growth rate for the outgoing fiscal year (2022-23)

  • Development expenditure has been proposed at Rs1,150 billion

  • Inflation target for coming fiscal year will reportedly be set at 21%. In the outgoing fiscal year, it stands at over 29% with May’s figure clocking in at a record 38%

  • The IMF wants a budget consistent with programme objectives. “The focus of discussions over the FY24 budget is to balance the need to strengthen debt sustainability prospects while creating space to increase social spending,” said Esther Perez Ruiz, the IMF’s resident representative for Pakistan, on Thursday

  • There is little space on the fiscal side to offer tax exemptions and subsidies

  • Salaried group will want to look at income tax rates for the next fiscal year after being on the losing side in 2022

  • Defence budget is of special interest among both policymakers and public

  • The markets would be closely watching whether the government increases/decreases corporate tax rates, especially Super Tax, and whether the proposed tax on corporate reserves is imposed

  • Minimum wages

Also read:

Budget 2023 24 coverage