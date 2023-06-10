AVN 51.24 Increased By ▲ 2.18 (4.44%)
BAFL 28.67 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.42%)
BOP 3.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.28%)
CNERGY 3.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.56%)
DGKC 52.60 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.19%)
EPCL 43.90 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.69%)
FCCL 12.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
FFL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.65%)
FLYNG 5.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
HUBC 68.66 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.23%)
HUMNL 5.84 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 22.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
KEL 1.84 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.55%)
LOTCHEM 29.50 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.08%)
MLCF 28.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NETSOL 81.35 Increased By ▲ 4.45 (5.79%)
OGDC 79.90 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.91%)
PAEL 9.76 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.93%)
PIBTL 4.31 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.38%)
PPL 61.65 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (1.92%)
PRL 14.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.35%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.77%)
SNGP 42.98 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.13%)
TELE 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.69%)
TPLP 13.21 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.45%)
TRG 99.00 Increased By ▲ 2.87 (2.99%)
UNITY 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.12%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.85%)
BR100 4,190 Increased By 29.8 (0.72%)
BR30 14,589 Increased By 182.3 (1.27%)
KSE100 41,904 Increased By 217.8 (0.52%)
KSE30 14,804 Increased By 61.5 (0.42%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 10, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Rs696bn budgeted from IMF

Tahir Amin Published 10 Jun, 2023 04:45am

ISLAMABAD: The government has budgeted Rs 696 billion from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for next fiscal year, ie, 2023-24 - will have to either extend the scheduled end date of June 30 for the current Extended Fund Facility (EFF) programme or a new programme will be negotiated.

A total of Rs 6.874 trillion is budgeted from external resources for 2023-24 compared to the revised estimates of Rs 3.208 trillion in the outgoing fiscal year – a rise of 114 percent and almost 25 percent higher than the budgeted amount for the outgoing year. This includes Rs 1.305 trillion borrowing from commercial banks abroad against Rs521.5 billion in the revised estimates of the current year

External assistance figures have been shown in local currency in the budget documents contrary to previous budget documents when it was also provided in dollars.

Under public and IMF’s watchful eyes, Ishaq Dar set to present federal budget shortly

The government has budgeted Rs 592.480 billion under project loans for 2023-24 compared to Rs 266.537 billion for 2022-23 which was later revised to Rs 400.278 billion.

Under the head of programme loans the government has budgeted external assistance of Rs 771.366 billion for 2023-24 compared to Rs 1.243 trillion for 2022-23 which was later revised downward to Rs 856.447 billion.

The government has budgeted no assistance under the head of Saudi Arabia (oil facility) for next fiscal year against the revised 194.7 billion rupees in the outgoing fiscal year however it has budgeted (i) 870 billion rupee Time Deposits from the Saudi Arabia, almost double 447 billion rupees in the revised estimates of the outgoing fiscal year; and (ii) China Safe Deposits of 1.16 trillion rupees for 2023-24 compared to 596 billion rupees in the revised estimates of the outgoing fiscal year.

The government has budgeted Rs 290 billion for next fiscal year under the head of New Deposit UAE and Rs 580 billion under the head of New Deposit KSA.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

IMF Ishaq Dar EFF EFF programme Finance Minister Ishaq Dar’ Budget 2023 24 coverage

Comments

1000 characters

Rs696bn budgeted from IMF

Additional advances to IT ITeS: 20pc concessionary tax rate on banks’ income proposed

PTI rejects budget

Rs450bn allocated to BISP

Rs1,809.5trn set aside for Defence

Rs207bn allocated to water, power sector development

Pharmaceuticals, drugs: Sales tax structure restored

Finance Bill 2023: Rate of GST on e-integrated textile retailers up 3pc

Trade leaders give mixed response

Rs97.098bn earmarked for education affairs, services

Public Sector Development Programme: Rs1,400m earmarked for 13 schemes of Ministry of Law & Justice

Read more stories