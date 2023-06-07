Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

PM for making energy sector reforms part of budget

Rupee falls against US dollar in inter-bank, but gains in open market

Zille Shah case: LHC confirms Imran’s pre-arrest bail

CJP Bandial questions if govt has ‘utilised resources’ to trace those behind audio leaks

Shah Mahmood Qureshi released from jail on LHC’s order

Pakistan now hopes to ink deal with IMF before budget on Friday: report

Pakistan proposes inflation target of 21% in estimates for upcoming FY24 budget: report

PSX sustains gains, KSE-100 up 0.61%

Govt says 3.5pc growth target quite realistic

World Bank revises GDP growth downward to 0.4pc

