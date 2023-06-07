AVN 50.50 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (4.99%)
BAFL 28.83 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.1%)
BOP 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.6%)
CNERGY 3.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.91%)
DFML 10.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
DGKC 52.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.66%)
EPCL 43.70 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.92%)
FCCL 12.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.8%)
FFL 6.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.66%)
FLYNG 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
GGL 10.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.43%)
HUBC 68.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.3%)
HUMNL 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.68%)
KAPCO 22.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.01%)
KEL 1.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.09%)
LOTCHEM 29.70 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.1%)
MLCF 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.7%)
NETSOL 79.80 Increased By ▲ 4.80 (6.4%)
OGDC 78.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
PAEL 9.72 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 4.29 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.7%)
PPL 60.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.26%)
PRL 14.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.5%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.92%)
SNGP 42.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.96%)
TELE 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.6%)
TPLP 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.17%)
TRG 99.10 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (2.69%)
UNITY 13.83 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.36%)
WTL 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.17%)
BR100 4,195 Increased By 2.3 (0.06%)
BR30 14,479 Increased By 40.1 (0.28%)
KSE100 41,949 Increased By 25.7 (0.06%)
KSE30 14,876 Increased By 2.8 (0.02%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 07, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►

BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from June 6, 2023
BR Web Desk Published 07 Jun, 2023 08:52am
Follow us

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • PM for making energy sector reforms part of budget

Read here for details.

  • Rupee falls against US dollar in inter-bank, but gains in open market

Read here for details.

  • Zille Shah case: LHC confirms Imran’s pre-arrest bail

Read here for details.

  • CJP Bandial questions if govt has ‘utilised resources’ to trace those behind audio leaks

Read here for details.

  • Shah Mahmood Qureshi released from jail on LHC’s order

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan now hopes to ink deal with IMF before budget on Friday: report

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan proposes inflation target of 21% in estimates for upcoming FY24 budget: report

Read here for details.

  • PSX sustains gains, KSE-100 up 0.61%

Read here for details.

  • Govt says 3.5pc growth target quite realistic

Read here for details.

  • World Bank revises GDP growth downward to 0.4pc

Read here for details.

News briefing BR Refresher

Comments

1000 characters

BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

World Bank revises Pakistan’s GDP growth downward to 0.4pc

Budget proposals: PM chairs meeting on IT, telecom sectors

PM for making energy sector reforms part of budget

Bilawal, Hamoudi agree to boost ties in diverse fields

Foreign loans, debt servicing: Repayment revised upward by MoEA

FBR expresses reservations at PD’s policy guideline

RE projects: Punjab govt urges Centre to issue instructions for bidding

Sales tax zero-rating on supply of dairy products to continue

Nepra hints at revising cold storages’ tariff

Covid-19 Active Response & Expenditure Support: ADB’s IED terms ‘Pakistan Programme’ highly successful

Read more stories