Shah Mahmood Qureshi released from jail on LHC’s order

  • Says will meet PTI Chairman Imran Khan tomorrow
BR Web Desk Published June 6, 2023
Vice-Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Shah Mahmood Qureshi has been released from Adiala Jail fter almost a month of incarceration, Aaj News reported.

Talking to the media after release, PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi said he would meet party chief Imran Khan tomorrow (Wednesday) and share his analysis of the current political situation in the country.

“I have spent a month in solitary confinement and got time to reflect and think on a lot of things … tomorrow I will meet Imran Khan and present him my political analysis and seek guidance,” he said.

Qureshi also thanked his God, his family, the PTI, courts and his legal team for working day and night for his release.

“I was re-arrested under the MPO […] I don’t think there was ground for the arrest because how can a prisoner in jail indulge in public disorder? Who can I contact, instruct or incite?”

He asked PTI supporters not to lose hope in “this testing and difficult time”, saying there was a dawn after every night.

“I think in different jails there are countless innocent people who should be released. I will try, and we will pursue their cases after consultation with our legal team,” Qureshi added.

Concluding his media talk, the PTI leader said he would meet Imran and hold a press conference again. He further refused to answer any questions.

Qureshi’s release comes hours after the Lahore High Court’s (LHC) Pindi bench ordered the immediate release of Qureshi.

Justice Chaudhry Abdul Aziz presided over the hearing today. He inquired from the law officer if Qureshi had given any speech or led any protest.

The judge also directed the law officer to present evidence against Qureshi.

The court then ordered the former foreign minister to submit an affidavit to the Rawalpindi deputy commissioner within three days of his release.

Qureshi was among the top PTI leaders arrested from Islamabad within 24 hours of the outbreak of violent protests following former prime minister Imran Khan’s arrest as the government tightened the noose around the party.

He was taken into custody in the early hours of May 11 after the police raided Gilgit-Baltistan House in Islamabad under Section 3 (3MPO).

Qureshi’s release had been ordered by the Islamabad High Court (IHC) after he agreed to give an undertaking that he would not participate in violent protests.

However, he was re-arrested after being released from Adiala Jail.

Confirming his arrest, the PTI Twitter handle said Qureshi was arrested after he refused to leave the party.

“I am with the party, I will stay with the party,” the statement quoted him as saying.

