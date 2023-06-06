AVN 48.21 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (1.71%)
BAFL 28.88 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.98%)
BOP 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
CNERGY 3.33 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (5.05%)
DFML 10.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.64%)
DGKC 52.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.64%)
EPCL 43.09 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.94%)
FCCL 12.43 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.47%)
FFL 6.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
FLYNG 5.97 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.02%)
GGL 10.34 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.87%)
HUBC 68.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.63%)
HUMNL 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.86%)
KAPCO 22.72 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.57%)
KEL 1.83 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.67%)
LOTCHEM 29.81 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (3.08%)
MLCF 28.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NETSOL 75.21 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (1.5%)
OGDC 78.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.05%)
PAEL 9.74 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (4.51%)
PIBTL 4.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.39%)
PPL 61.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.6%)
PRL 15.06 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.87%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.7%)
SNGP 42.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.41%)
TELE 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.16%)
TPLP 11.97 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.25%)
TRG 96.97 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (1.59%)
UNITY 13.49 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.81%)
WTL 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,193 Increased By 27.2 (0.65%)
BR30 14,439 Increased By 36.2 (0.25%)
KSE100 41,923 Increased By 255.5 (0.61%)
KSE30 14,873 Increased By 74.3 (0.5%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 07, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Rupee falls against US dollar in inter-bank, but gains in open market

  • Currency depreciates 0.13% in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published June 6, 2023
Follow us

The Pakistani rupee maintained its downward trajectory against the US dollar for the third consecutive session in the inter-bank market, depreciating 0.13% on Tuesday.

At close, the currency settled at 286.56, a decline of Re0.37, as per the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

In the open-market, however, the rupee clawed back some gains as multiple currency dealers Business Recorder reached out to quoted rates in the range of 300-303 on Tuesday evening.

The dealers, however, informed that the US dollars remain in short supply.

On Monday, the rupee had registered losses for the second straight session to settle at 286.19, or 0.18% down against the US dollar in the inter-bank.

In a key development, the government of Pakistan shared some of the details of the fiscal year 2023-24 budget with the International Monetary Fund (IMF). This was confirmed by Esther Perez Ruiz, Resident Representative of IMF in Pakistan, while responding to Business Recorder questions.

She stated that IMF staff looks forward to furthering the discussions to identify spending and revenue measures that can strengthen debt sustainability prospects while increasing social spending.

Separately, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, in an interview with Anadolu News Agency, said on Monday he was “very hopeful” a deal will be reached with the IMF this month.

“We are still very hopeful that the IMF program will materialise. Our ninth review by the IMF will match all terms and conditions and, hopefully, we’ll have some good news this month.”

Internationally, the US dollar languished well below last week’s 2-1/2-month highs on Tuesday after unexpectedly soft US services data firmed up expectations for a rate pause at the Federal Reserve’s meeting next week but clouded the policy outlook for the months ahead.

The US dollar index - which measures the currency against six major peers - was flat at 104.00, after a shaky few days that saw it rally to a 2 1/2-month peak at 104.70 on the final day of May, only to get knocked back by suggestions by Fed officials that they would skip a rate hike in June.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, tumbled more than $1 a barrel on Tuesday, after a strong rally in the previous session as worries about the global economic growth outweighed Saudi Arabia’s pledge to deepen output cuts.

Inter-bank market rates for dollar on Tuesday

BID Rs 286.50

OFFER Rs 286.60

Open-market movement

In the open market, the PKR gained 5 rupees for both buying and selling against USD, closing at 300.00 and 303.00, respectively.

Against Euro, the PKR gained 1.50 rupee for buying and 2 rupees for selling, closing at 320.00 and 323.00 respectively.

Against UAE Dirham, the PKR gained 1.20 rupee for both buying and selling, closing at 82.00 and 82.80, respectively.

Against Saudi Riyal, the PKR gained 1.70 rupee for both buying and selling, closing at 79.00 and 79.80, respectively.

Open-market rates for dollar on Tuesday

BID Rs 300.00

OFFER Rs 303.00

Forex Association of Pakistan Rupee Exchange rate US dollar index currency rate today currency exchange rate today IMF and Pakistan

Comments

1000 characters
YB Jun 06, 2023 12:20pm
I don't think IMF will do some favor to us.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Tulukan Mairandi Jun 06, 2023 01:22pm
Soon to 315. Open market is 360.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Shahid Jun 06, 2023 07:03pm
Rupee falls...country heads towards an economic meltdown...and the egos of the crooks & corrupt and the compromised apoliticals reaches cloud none! Priceless!
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Shahid Jun 06, 2023 07:43pm
@Tulukan Mairandi, The Crooks Inc wants it to be around 500 so that they can unveil their evil designs!
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Alphaomega Jun 06, 2023 08:09pm
@Tulukan Mairandi, now 315, man your projection is changing faster than chameleon colors
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Ash Chak Jun 06, 2023 09:08pm
Short supply means that the demand for dollars is more than the supply. How can the value of the dollar fall in the open market if dollars are in ‘short supply’? Bizarre economics indeed
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Rupee falls against US dollar in inter-bank, but gains in open market

Pakistan now hopes to ink deal with IMF before budget on Friday: report

Pakistan proposes inflation target of 21% in estimates for upcoming FY24 budget: report

World Bank cuts 2024 global growth forecast as rate hikes bite but lifts 2023 outlook

Punjab govt challenges PTI leader Yasmin Rashid’s acquittal

Zille Shah case: LHC confirms Imran’s pre-arrest bail

Shah Mahmood Qureshi released from jail on LHC’s order

PSX sustains gains, KSE-100 up 0.61%

Pro-agriculture budget expected by brokerage house

Oil falls as economic fears overshadow Saudi output cut

Read more stories