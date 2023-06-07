PM for making energy sector reforms part of budget

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday chaired a high-level meeting to discuss budget proposals regarding the energy sector and was given a detailed briefing on reforms in the energy sector and projects included in the budget 2023-24.

The meeting was informed about the progress of the ongoing project of solarisation of government buildings across the country and was told that four stages of bidding for the solarisation of government buildings have been completed, after which many buildings are being transferred to solar energy.

The meeting was also informed in detail about the measures regarding the uninterrupted supply of gas and electricity to export industries. The prime minister issued instructions to finalise these measures and include them in the budget.

PM for removing impediments to import of solar panels, other parts

The prime minister directed to make the energy sector reforms part of the budget and wanted that the new electricity projects should be started from alternative sources in a phased manner by minimising the dependence on expensive imported fuel.

He also directed to include effective measures to curb line losses and electricity theft in the upcoming budget and wanted the inclusion of wind and solar energy projects in the upcoming budget.

The premier added that the lifeline of electricity and less users of the electricity should be least burdened and wanted speedy completion of power transmission projects.

The prime minister also wanted the inclusion of the transformer metering project in the upcoming budget to address the issue of line losses and electricity theft. He asked for the acceleration of the ongoing solarisation projects across the country. He said the energy needs of export industries should be met on a priority basis.

The prime minister directed that priority should be given to the early completion of ongoing hydropower projects in the budget.

The meetings were attended by federal ministers, Ishaq Dar, Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Engineer Khurram Dastgir Khan, Marriyum Aurangzeb, Adviser to Prime Minister Ahad Khan Cheema, ministers of state Dr Mussadik Malik, Aisha Ghaus Pasha, Special Assistants Tariq Bajwa, Jahanzeb Khan, chairman FBR, chairman WAPDA and concerned senior officials participated.

Commerce Minister Syed Naveed Qamar, governor State Bank and leading industrialists participated in the meeting through video link.

