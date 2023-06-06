AVN 48.15 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.58%)
Zille Shah case: LHC confirms Imran’s pre-arrest bail

  • PTI claims their worker was tortured to death by police in custody
BR Web Desk Published June 6, 2023 Updated June 6, 2023 02:31pm
The Lahore High Court confirmed on Tuesday the pre-arrest bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in the Zille Shah murder case, it was reported.

On Friday, the LHC had extended Imran’s bail in the case regarding concealing facts and evidence about Shah whose name was Ali Bilal, till June 6. The court had directed the Investigating Officer to record Imran’s statement after the hearing.

A law officer, however, said that the statement could not be recorded in the presence of the petitioner’s lawyers.

Ali Bilal, also known as Zille Shah, was arrested during a crackdown on PTI workers participating in a public rally led by former premier Imran on March 8.

He was allegedly tortured to death and his body was brought to Services Hospital by two unidentified individuals in a black car, who later fled.

Hospital officials confirmed that the victim was assaulted and had already succumbed to his injuries when he was brought to the emergency department.

Imran had accused the Punjab caretaker government of covering up the PTI worker’s death and urged the LHC to constitute a judicial commission to probe the matter.

“Police are trying their level best to cover up the case. They put his family members in jail and now they’re making people give forceful statements to cover it up,” Imran said.

