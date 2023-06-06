AVN 48.21 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (1.71%)
BAFL 28.88 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.98%)
BOP 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
CNERGY 3.33 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (5.05%)
DFML 10.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.64%)
DGKC 52.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.64%)
EPCL 43.09 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.94%)
FCCL 12.43 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.47%)
FFL 6.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
FLYNG 5.97 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.02%)
GGL 10.34 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.87%)
HUBC 68.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.63%)
HUMNL 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.86%)
KAPCO 22.72 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.57%)
KEL 1.83 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.67%)
LOTCHEM 29.81 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (3.08%)
MLCF 28.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NETSOL 75.21 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (1.5%)
OGDC 78.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.05%)
PAEL 9.74 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (4.51%)
PIBTL 4.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.39%)
PPL 61.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.6%)
PRL 15.06 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.87%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.7%)
SNGP 42.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.41%)
TELE 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.16%)
TPLP 11.97 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.25%)
TRG 96.97 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (1.59%)
UNITY 13.49 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.81%)
WTL 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,193 Increased By 27.2 (0.65%)
BR30 14,439 Increased By 36.2 (0.25%)
KSE100 41,923 Increased By 255.5 (0.61%)
KSE30 14,873 Increased By 74.3 (0.5%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 07, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pakistan proposes inflation target of 21% in estimates for upcoming FY24 budget: report

Reuters | BR Web Desk Published June 6, 2023
Follow us

Pakistan has proposed a GDP (gross domestic product) growth target of 3.5% and an inflation projection of 21% in estimates for its upcoming fiscal year 2023/24 budget, a top official source told Reuters on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s government is set to present its annual budget on Friday, at a time when the crisis-hit South Asian country is looking for an International Monetary Fund bailout.

Pakistan’s headline inflation hits new record at 38% in May 2023

The government’s budget estimates suggest authorities are expecting inflation to ease out in the subsequent months after the headline figure hit a record high of 38% in May 2023. The monthly inflation number took 11MFY23 average inflation to 29.2% compared to 11.3% in 11MFY22.

The inflation number for May was also higher than the prediction of Ministry of Finance that said it would be in the range of 34-36%.

In its Monthly Economic Outlook for May, the Ministry of Finance had stated that “the inflation for the month of May 2023 may remain in the range of 34-36%”.

It added that improvement in the global supply chain will ease out domestic prices in the coming months.

Ismail Iqbal Securities Head of Research Fahad Rauf suggested that this is the peak of inflation and the number will likely fall to 30% for June 2023.

International Monetary fund GDP growth Pakistan inflation Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif

Comments

1000 characters
Tulukan Mairandi Jun 06, 2023 06:26pm
21%. shameful.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Joe Jun 06, 2023 07:29pm
Majority of people in the country are force to eat just one major meal a day...and one wonders how can civilian and military officers afford overseas real estate worth millions to billions of dollars on their meager monthly salaries?
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Pakistan proposes inflation target of 21% in estimates for upcoming FY24 budget: report

Pakistan now hopes to ink deal with IMF before budget on Friday: report

Rupee falls against US dollar in inter-bank, but gains in open market

World Bank cuts 2024 global growth forecast as rate hikes bite but lifts 2023 outlook

Punjab govt challenges PTI leader Yasmin Rashid’s acquittal

Zille Shah case: LHC confirms Imran’s pre-arrest bail

Shah Mahmood Qureshi released from jail on LHC’s order

PSX sustains gains, KSE-100 up 0.61%

Pro-agriculture budget expected by brokerage house

Oil falls as economic fears overshadow Saudi output cut

Read more stories