May 30, 2023
Markets

Open market rates of foreign currencies

Recorder Report Published 30 May, 2023 03:37am
KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Forex Association of Pakistan on Monday (May 29, 2023).

=========================================================================
CURRENCY            BUYING   SELLING   CURRENCY           BUYING  SELLING
=========================================================================
US $ (O/M)         308.00    311.00   AUD $               199.50   203.50
SAUDIA RIYAL        82.50     83.50   CAD $               225.00   229.00
UAE DIRHAM          84.50     85.50   INDIAN RUPEE          3.45     3.75
EURO               332.00    335.50   CHINESE YUAN         45.50    48.50
UK POUND           381.00    385.00   AFGHAN AFGHANI        3.30     3.70
=========================================================================

