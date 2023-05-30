KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Forex Association of Pakistan on Monday (May 29, 2023).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
US $ (O/M) 308.00 311.00 AUD $ 199.50 203.50
SAUDIA RIYAL 82.50 83.50 CAD $ 225.00 229.00
UAE DIRHAM 84.50 85.50 INDIAN RUPEE 3.45 3.75
EURO 332.00 335.50 CHINESE YUAN 45.50 48.50
UK POUND 381.00 385.00 AFGHAN AFGHANI 3.30 3.70
=========================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
