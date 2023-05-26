Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

Youm-e-Takreem Shuhada-e-Pakistan: PM says incidents of May 9 a ‘wake-up call for us’

Pakistan will see $10bn investment in refinery sector ‘very soon’: Musadik Malik

‘ECP had to be assertive’: SC asks govt to explain non-provision of funds for polls

Imran Khan files plea in SC against imposition of military in parts of country

The Searle Company to raise Rs4.25bn through rights issue

COAS says nation will never forgive or forget those involved in desecrating memorials of martyrs

SBP-held forex reserves fall another $110mn, now stand at $4.2bn

Omar Sarfaraz Cheema, Yasmin Rashid reaffirm commitment to PTI

KSE-100 falls in range-bound trading session

Rupee claws back some ground, settles at 285.74 against US dollar

CJP forms larger bench to hear pleas against commission probing audio leaks

Bringing energy efficiency to industrial sector: World Bank advocates establishing credit line

