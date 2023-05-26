AVN 49.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-2.58%)
May 26, 2023

BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from May 25, 2023
BR Web Desk Published May 26, 2023 Updated May 26, 2023 08:42am
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Youm-e-Takreem Shuhada-e-Pakistan: PM says incidents of May 9 a ‘wake-up call for us’

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan will see $10bn investment in refinery sector ‘very soon’: Musadik Malik

Read here for details.

  • ‘ECP had to be assertive’: SC asks govt to explain non-provision of funds for polls

Read here for details.

  • Imran Khan files plea in SC against imposition of military in parts of country

Read here for details.

  • The Searle Company to raise Rs4.25bn through rights issue

Read here for details.

  • COAS says nation will never forgive or forget those involved in desecrating memorials of martyrs

Read here for details.

  • SBP-held forex reserves fall another $110mn, now stand at $4.2bn

Read here for details.

  • Omar Sarfaraz Cheema, Yasmin Rashid reaffirm commitment to PTI

Read here for details.

  • KSE-100 falls in range-bound trading session

Read here for details.

  • Rupee enter link description here claws back some ground, settles at 285.74 against US dollar

Read here for details.

  • CJP forms larger bench to hear pleas against commission probing audio leaks

Read here for details.

  • Bringing energy efficiency to industrial sector: World Bank advocates establishing credit line

Read here for details.

News briefing BR Refresher

