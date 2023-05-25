Youm-e-Takreem Shuhada-e-Pakistan: PM says incidents of May 9 a ‘wake-up call for us’

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Thursday that the tragic and heart-rending events of May 9 were a “wake-up call for us”.

“Today the nation is solemnly observing Youm-e-Takreem Shuhada-e-Pakistan to pay its glowing tributes to our heroes, Ghazis, and martyrs and express its unflinching solidarity with their families,” he tweeted on Thursday.

He said that he did not see the tragic incidents of May 9 as merely a protest that became violent, adding that the designs of those who planned them were actually very sinister.

“There was a clear build-up to the shameful incidents, as the whole nation witnessed in utter disbelief and a state of shock how the lust of some people for power made them do what was never done before,” the PM said.

“By targeting, desecrating and destroying the monuments of Shuhada, and attacking the very symbols of the State, the miscreants attacked the Idea & identity of Pakistan and gave the enemies of the country reasons to celebrate.

“Our nation knows how to protect the honour of their martyrs. The tragic and heart-rending events of May 9 are a wake-up call for us. We have to identify and expose all such people who want to destroy the foundations of Pakistan. May 9 has drawn up a dividing line between the protectors and builders of Pakistan and those who wish to weaken it,” he said.

The PM further said that the essence of Pakistan’s existence lies in the spiritual “covenant between its people and the martyrs”.

The creation of Pakistan is a miracle of the 20th century and its edifice stands on the sure foundation of their sacred blood. We will never be able to thank them enough, he said.

The day is being observed after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers targeted army property and installations in the wake of party chairman Imran Khan’s arrest.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir regarding the attacks on military installations and memorials are “intolerable”, and announced that May 25 will be observed as “Pakistan Martyrs Day”, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

Moreover, in a statement today, President Dr Arif Alvi said the entire nation is proud of its valiant martyrs who displayed the spirit of patriotism and fearlessness in testing times throughout the history.

“We should not forget that even during natural calamities and pandemics, our security forces stood shoulder to shoulder with their people and provided timely relief and assistance to their fellow countrymen,” he said.

The main event was held at the General Headquarters (GHQ), Rawalpindi with Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir as the chief guest. Former army chief Gen (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa, former chairman joint chiefs of staff committee Gen (retd) Nadeem Raza, Pakistan cricket team captain Babar Azam, Mufti Muneeb ur Rehman and other members of the society attended the event.