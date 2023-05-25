AVN 49.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-2.58%)
BAFL 29.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.9%)
BOP 3.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
CNERGY 3.35 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.82%)
DFML 10.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.77%)
DGKC 46.81 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.67%)
EPCL 43.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.8%)
FCCL 11.76 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 5.96 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.02%)
FLYNG 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
GGL 9.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.9%)
HUBC 67.73 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.31%)
HUMNL 5.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.37%)
KAPCO 22.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.68%)
KEL 1.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 26.94 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.9%)
MLCF 26.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
NETSOL 72.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.08%)
OGDC 75.67 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.83%)
PAEL 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.73%)
PIBTL 3.88 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
PPL 58.60 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.43%)
PRL 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.32%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.87%)
SNGP 41.25 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.68%)
TELE 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.04%)
TPLP 12.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.14%)
TRG 92.97 Decreased By ▼ -5.48 (-5.57%)
UNITY 12.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
WTL 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.9%)
BR100 4,114 Decreased By -0.7 (-0.02%)
BR30 13,975 Decreased By -77.3 (-0.55%)
KSE100 41,030 Decreased By -87.7 (-0.21%)
KSE30 14,576 Decreased By -19.7 (-0.13%)
Brecorder Logo
May 25, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

SBP-held forex reserves fall another $110mn, now stand at $4.2bn

  • Decrease comes on account of external debt repayment
BR Web Desk Published May 25, 2023 Updated May 25, 2023 05:53pm
Follow us

Foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) decreased by $119 million, clocking in at nearly $4.2 billion as of May 19, data released on Thursday showed.

The overall number still stands at a critical level at around a month of import cover.

Total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $9.73 billion. Net foreign reserves held by commercial banks clocked in at $5.54 billion.

“During the week ended on May 19, 2023, SBP reserves decreased by $119 million to $4,193.0 million due to external debt repayments,” said the SBP in a statement.

Last week, SBP’s foreign exchange reserves decreased $72 million to $4.31 billion.

Pakistan’s reserves got a boost after the country received $300 million from the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd (ICBC), the last of three disbursements.

Cumulatively, Pakistan received $2 billion from Chinese institutions. This includes $700 million from the China Development Bank and $1.3 billion from ICBC.

Moreover, China also rolled over a $2-billion loan, lending further support to Pakistan’s faltering dollar reserves.

The critical level of foreign exchange reserves underscores the need for revival of the stalled programme with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

While Pakistan is currently engaged in talks over its revival, the IMF has said it is looking forward to obtaining the necessary financing assurances as soon as possible to pave the way for the successful completion of the 9th Extended Fund Facility (EFF) review.

A delay in an agreement with IMF is taking a toll on the economy, and raises concerns on Pakistan’s balance of payments’ position. Recently, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar stated that Pakistan will not default.

State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) forex SBP Forex Association of Pakistan forex reserves SBP reserves forex requirements SBP foreign exchange reserves forex unavailability forex exchange

Comments

1000 characters

SBP-held forex reserves fall another $110mn, now stand at $4.2bn

Rupee claws back some ground, settles at 285.74 against US dollar

Youm-e-Takreem Shuhada-e-Pakistan: PM says incidents of May 9 a ‘wake-up call for us’

Imran Khan files plea in SC against imposition of military in parts of country

COAS says nation will never forgive or forget those involved in desecrating memorials of martyrs

Omar Sarfaraz Cheema, Yasmin Rashid reaffirm commitment to PTI

IMF approves $3.5bn loan agreement for Ivory Coast

The Searle Company to raise Rs4.25bn through rights issue

Iran says it has successfully launched ballistic missile

Asia Cup fate to be decided during IPL final

Read more stories