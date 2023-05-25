AVN 49.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-2.58%)
BAFL 29.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.9%)
BOP 3.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
CNERGY 3.35 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.82%)
DFML 10.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.77%)
DGKC 46.81 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.67%)
EPCL 43.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.8%)
FCCL 11.76 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 5.96 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.02%)
FLYNG 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
GGL 9.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.9%)
HUBC 67.73 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.31%)
HUMNL 5.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.37%)
KAPCO 22.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.68%)
KEL 1.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 26.94 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.9%)
MLCF 26.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
NETSOL 72.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.08%)
OGDC 75.67 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.83%)
PAEL 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.73%)
PIBTL 3.88 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
PPL 58.60 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.43%)
PRL 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.32%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.87%)
SNGP 41.25 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.68%)
TELE 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.04%)
TPLP 12.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.14%)
TRG 92.97 Decreased By ▼ -5.48 (-5.57%)
UNITY 12.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
WTL 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.9%)
BR100 4,114 Decreased By -0.7 (-0.02%)
BR30 13,975 Decreased By -77.3 (-0.55%)
KSE100 41,030 Decreased By -87.7 (-0.21%)
KSE30 14,576 Decreased By -19.7 (-0.13%)
Brecorder Logo
May 25, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets SEARL (The Searle Company Limited) 46.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.79%

The Searle Company to raise Rs4.25bn through rights issue

BR Web Desk Published 25 May, 2023 04:10pm
Follow us

The Searle Company Limited (SEARL) said on Thursday it will raise Rs4.25 billion through a rights issue of 121.4 million shares at a price of Rs35 per share.

The company, in its notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), said that it will issue 121,428,571 ordinary shares at a price of Rs35 per share, (i.e. inclusive of a premium of Rs25 per share) aggregating to Rs 4,249,999,985.

“The quantum of the right issue is approximately 31.1302746% of the existing paid-up capital of the company i.e. approximately 31.1302746 right shares for every 100 ordinary shares held by the shareholders of the company,” stated the notice.

The company said that the funds will be utilised to expand the company’s portfolio by enabling it to invest in, by acquiring shares of, an associated company i.e. Searle IV Solutions (Private) Limited, as well as to reduce current debt levels and favourably improve its capital structure, and, consequentially, improve its profitability and financial ratios.

The principal activity of the company is the manufacturing and sale of pharmaceutical, consumer health and nutritional products. International Brands (Private) Limited is the parent company, which holds 56.32% shareholding in the company.

Pak Elektron to raise over Rs5bn through rights issue

The company said the issue is being carried out at a price which is less than the current share price in the market and hence there is no major investment risk associated with the right issue.

“Normal risks associated with the business will remain; however, the company believes that it is well placed in the market with a proven track record, which will help to mitigate such risk factors,” it said.

The right issue is being carried out at a premium. “Considering the current market price of the company, the premium charged over the par value is justified and is in line with market practice, in fact the same constitutes a 34.14% discount on the last 3 months average trading share price,” Searle said.

At the time of filing, the shares of SEARL were being traded at Rs46.32, down by Rs1.72 or 3.58%.

funding paid up capital The Searle Company Limited PSX MD and CEO right shares oridinary shares Searle IV Solutions

Comments

1000 characters

The Searle Company to raise Rs4.25bn through rights issue

Rupee claws back some ground, settles at 285.74 against US dollar

SBP-held forex reserves fall another $110mn, now stand at $4.2bn

Youm-e-Takreem Shuhada-e-Pakistan: PM says incidents of May 9 a ‘wake-up call for us’

Imran Khan files plea in SC against imposition of military in parts of country

COAS says nation will never forgive or forget those involved in desecrating memorials of martyrs

Omar Sarfaraz Cheema, Yasmin Rashid reaffirm commitment to PTI

IMF approves $3.5bn loan agreement for Ivory Coast

Iran says it has successfully launched ballistic missile

Asia Cup fate to be decided during IPL final

Read more stories