Omar Sarfaraz Cheema, Yasmin Rashid reaffirm commitment to PTI

Former Punjab governor Omar Sarfaraz Cheema, and former provincial ministers Dr Yasmin Rashid and Mian Mahmoodur Rasheed on Thursday reaffirmed that they were standing with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) despite a crackdown against the party by security agencies, Aaj News reported.

While being produced in the court, Omar was asked if he was still standing with Imran Khan, he said: “Absolutely. I am a worker of the party and am standing with the party.”

Former provincial health minister Dr Yasmin Rashid was also produced in a Lahore Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) court and was sent to jail on 14-day judicial remand, following the expiry of her three-day physical remand.

Rashid, who is facing charges of hate speech against the state institutions and involvement in attacks on Jinnah House during May 9 protests, was presented before the court today where the police sought an extension in her physical remand.

The court, however, rejected the police request.

Responding to reports' question if she was leaving PTI like other leaders, Dr Rashid said she will stand firm with the party in testing times.

Former provincial housing minister Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed, who was also sent on 14-day judicial reman, shared her sentiments, saying leaving party was "unthinkable."

“I can’t even imagine leaving either PTI or Imran Khan,” he said in a video shared on the party’s official Twitter account.

“We have firmly stood together until now and we will stand together until the end,” he said. “Whoever wants to leave the party can leave it,” he added.

These statements come at a time when the party is facing the worst crackdown following May 9 mayhem, and several of the party's top-tier and second-tier leaders have parted ways either under pressure or willingly.

Several PTI stalwarts like Shireen Mazari, Fawad Chaudhry, Fayyazul Hassan Chohan, have already parted ways with the party. On Wednesday, Asad Umar stepped down as Secretary General and core committee member. He, however, refuted reports of leaving the party.