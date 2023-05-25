COAS says nation will never forgive or forget those involved in desecrating memorials of martyrs

Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir said on Thursday the nation will neither forgive nor forget those involved in desecrating memorials of martyrs and harming their dignity, Radio Pakistan reported.

He made the remarks while addressing Police Officers, Jawans, and relatives of the martyrs of police during his visit to Police Lines Islamabad today in connection with Youm-e-Takreem-e-Shuhada-e-Pakistan.

The army chief said what happened on 9th May is extremely regrettable and condemnable.

Pakistan's army, police, and law enforcement agencies are symbols of the state and a defence line that does not hesitate in rendering any sacrifice for the dignity of the country and nation.

COAS conveyed to the families of the martyrs that on this day, the people of Pakistan and the Pakistan Army stand and will continue to stand with the families of the martyrs of all the law enforcement agencies.

Earlier on arrival, Inspector General Islamabad Police Dr Akbar Nasir Khan welcomed the Army Chief at the Police Lines.

The nation is observing ‘Youm-e-Takreem Shuhada-e-Pakistan’ to pay rich tribute to the martyrs who laid their lives while protecting the motherland and its people.

In remembrance of the courageous heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice, numerous events featuring Quran khwani and prayers are organized throughout the country.

These gatherings will serve as a platform for the nation to honour the indomitable spirit and unwavering dedication of the martyrs, hailing from the Pakistan Army, Rangers, Frontier Corps, Frontier Constabulary, Police, and other law enforcement agencies.

Several commemorative ceremonies are being held at the martyrs' memorials to pay tribute to them.