AVN 49.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-2.58%)
BAFL 29.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.9%)
BOP 3.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
CNERGY 3.35 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.82%)
DFML 10.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.77%)
DGKC 46.81 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.67%)
EPCL 43.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.8%)
FCCL 11.76 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 5.96 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.02%)
FLYNG 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
GGL 9.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.9%)
HUBC 67.73 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.31%)
HUMNL 5.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.37%)
KAPCO 22.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.68%)
KEL 1.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 26.94 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.9%)
MLCF 26.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
NETSOL 72.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.08%)
OGDC 75.67 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.83%)
PAEL 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.73%)
PIBTL 3.88 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
PPL 58.60 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.43%)
PRL 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.32%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.87%)
SNGP 41.25 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.68%)
TELE 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.04%)
TPLP 12.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.14%)
TRG 92.97 Decreased By ▼ -5.48 (-5.57%)
UNITY 12.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
WTL 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.9%)
BR100 4,114 Decreased By -0.7 (-0.02%)
BR30 13,975 Decreased By -77.3 (-0.55%)
KSE100 41,030 Decreased By -87.7 (-0.21%)
KSE30 14,576 Decreased By -19.7 (-0.13%)
Brecorder Logo
May 25, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Rupee claws back some ground, settles at 285.74 against US dollar

  • Currency appreciates 0.49% in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published May 25, 2023 Updated May 25, 2023 06:01pm
Follow us

The Pakistani rupee registered a significant gain against the US dollar, appreciating 0.49% in the inter-bank market on Thursday.

At close, the currency settled at 285.74, a gain of Rs1.39, as per the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The increase comes after the rupee registered a marginal gain against the US dollar to settle at 287.13 or 0.01% on Wednesday.

In a key development, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar reiterated that there is absolutely no risk of default. The finance minister on Wednesday assured the business community that the existing compliant taxpayers would not be further squeezed in the upcoming budget (2023-24) and the focus of the budget would be on broadening the tax base and document new taxpayers.

Dar also assured tax relief measures such as incentives to the poultry sector to bring the commodity prices down in the coming days.

Separately, the National Accounts Committee (NAC) approved 0.29% estimated provisional Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth rate for the ongoing fiscal year 2022-23 as compared to 6.1% for the last financial year 2021-22.

According to sources, the meeting of the NAC to review the final, revised and provisional estimates of GDP for the years 2020-21, 2021-22 and 2022-23.

The national accounts committee’s latest GDP growth forecast is lower than the World Bank’s estimate of 0.4%, while the IMF said in April that the growth would be 0.5%.

Globally, the US dollar pushed to a two-month high against the euro and a six-month peak versus the yen on Thursday, as a resilient US economy led traders to pare their bets on rate cuts this year.

The greenback has also benefited from demand for safe havens, paradoxically as a US debt ceiling impasse threatens a disastrous default as soon as June 1, when the Treasury has warned it would be unable to pay all its bills.

The US dollar index, which measures the currency against six major peers including the euro and yen, touched a two-month high of 104.01.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, fell on Thursday after Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak played down the prospect of further OPEC+ production cuts at its meeting next week.

SBP Ishaq Dar Exchange rate US dollar index buying and selling currency exchange rates currency exchange rate today rupee rate IMF and Pakistan

Comments

1000 characters
Tulukan Mairandi May 25, 2023 02:42pm
Open market rate is now 312
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Ooooo May 25, 2023 03:51pm
@Tulukan Mairandi, please shut the hell up now, its 308 today.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Rupee claws back some ground, settles at 285.74 against US dollar

SBP-held forex reserves fall another $110mn, now stand at $4.2bn

Youm-e-Takreem Shuhada-e-Pakistan: PM says incidents of May 9 a ‘wake-up call for us’

Imran Khan files plea in SC against imposition of military in parts of country

COAS says nation will never forgive or forget those involved in desecrating memorials of martyrs

Omar Sarfaraz Cheema, Yasmin Rashid reaffirm commitment to PTI

IMF approves $3.5bn loan agreement for Ivory Coast

The Searle Company to raise Rs4.25bn through rights issue

Iran says it has successfully launched ballistic missile

Asia Cup fate to be decided during IPL final

Read more stories