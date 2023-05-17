AVN 61.94 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.13%)
PARTLY FACETIOUS: Spiritual guidance is person specific

“I always thought we are a nation that believes in getting a second opinion.” “My mother was diagnosed with...
Anjum Ibrahim Published 17 May, 2023 06:22am
“I always thought we are a nation that believes in getting a second opinion.”

“My mother was diagnosed with cancer and I got a second opinion though both opinions were the same.”

“But you then got a comfort level, right?”

“Well to be honest I did go for a third opinion hoping that the first two were wrong!”

“Ah you did a Nawaz Sharif did you; but as Einstein said insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting a different result.”

“Or doing The Khan, bashing army personnel and…”

“Wait right there, The Khan escalated his attacks over the past year so not the same thing.”

“That’s true but anyway I would suggest The Khan to get a second opinion…”

“I don’t see why, his leg is visibly okay though as they say appearances can be deceptive, I mean my mum seemed fine but the cancer was…”

“Hence the second and third opinion; but it’s a good principle I reckon to get a second opinion. I mean one reporter says that The Khan is right and another that The Khan is wrong, one says that Nawaz Sharif is corrupt and another than he was wrongly accused and…”

“I am not getting involved with an analysis of what’s changed after what happened and who is doing what!”

“Was it the Army Act or the Official Secrets Act that made you miss a heartbeat?”

“Hush, anyway that brings me back to the need for a second opinion. I mean we go to these doctors, qualified with experience to give the right diagnosis so why can’t we do the same with spiritual guides.”

“Hey spiritual guidance is person specific – for both the giver and the taker. I mean I have never heard of getting a second opinion from another pir! And need I add it’s a bond that is all the more unbreakable if the giver and the taker are bound in holy matrimony…”

“Speaking of holy…”

“Stop, the court has decided on that matter so back off. I would have you know that medical research suggests that the giver is happier than the taker…”

“Depends on whether the flow is one way or…”

“It’s not the circular energy debt which just keeps rising, it’s both ways, …”

“And may all those with the Urdu letter ain (24th letter of the alphabet) in their names be safe and revert for spiritual guidance and…”

“What about those that have three ains in their names?”

“Blessed are they indeed.”

