BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (May 11, 2023). ==================================== BR...
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (May 11, 2023).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 41,325.63
High: 41,498.63
Low: 41,074.95
Net Change: 250.68
Volume (000): 38,582
Value (000): 2,421,130
Makt Cap (000) 1,476,193,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,423.88
NET CH (+) 5.83
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,249.06
NET CH (+) 76.26
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,822.49
NET CH (+) 44.80
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,452.08
NET CH (+) 53.57
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,833.54
NET CH (+) 29.28
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,835.12
NET CH (+) 20.70
------------------------------------
As on: 11-May-2023
====================================
