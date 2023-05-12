KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (May 11, 2023).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 41,325.63 High: 41,498.63 Low: 41,074.95 Net Change: 250.68 Volume (000): 38,582 Value (000): 2,421,130 Makt Cap (000) 1,476,193,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,423.88 NET CH (+) 5.83 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,249.06 NET CH (+) 76.26 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,822.49 NET CH (+) 44.80 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,452.08 NET CH (+) 53.57 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,833.54 NET CH (+) 29.28 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,835.12 NET CH (+) 20.70 ------------------------------------ As on: 11-May-2023 ====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.

For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023