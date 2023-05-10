KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (May 09, 2023).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 41,373.81 High: 41,829.80 Low: 41,278.74 Net Change: 455.68 Volume (000): 104,567 Value (000): 5,089,396 Makt Cap (000) 1,483,303,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,442.86 NET CH (-) 92.43 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,163.70 NET CH (-) 25.55 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,848.45 NET CH (-) 119.80 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,460.00 NET CH (-) 44.00 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,847.51 NET CH (-) 57.05 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,850.90 NET CH (-) 38.92 ------------------------------------ As on: 09-May-2023 ====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.

For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023