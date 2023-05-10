Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (May 09, 2023).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 41,373.81
High: 41,829.80
Low: 41,278.74
Net Change: 455.68
Volume (000): 104,567
Value (000): 5,089,396
Makt Cap (000) 1,483,303,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,442.86
NET CH (-) 92.43
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,163.70
NET CH (-) 25.55
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,848.45
NET CH (-) 119.80
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,460.00
NET CH (-) 44.00
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,847.51
NET CH (-) 57.05
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,850.90
NET CH (-) 38.92
------------------------------------
As on: 09-May-2023
====================================
