PARTLY FACETIOUS: Khan’s spiritual guide

“The Khan has publicly acknowledged that his wife is his murshid, a spiritual guide…” “I don’t see why that’s news – I mean didn’t Zardari sahib go to Karachi, the sea, or the mountains, Islamabad whenever his pir directed him, and lo and behold he and his party completed the full five-year term…”

“Hmmmm…”

“What?”

“The Khan never completed his five years so on a scale of one to ten how would you rate the two…”

“Back off but the sex is different…”

“How dare you in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan…”

“Good heavens all I meant was there is a gender difference between the two pirs anyway the Sharifs are not into pirs and see they have yet to complete even a single term.”

“I heard they were into pirs but Nawaz Sharif and Notification Maryam Nawaz (NMN) are not likely to listen to any difference of opinion and if NMN reckons she will be the next prime minister and if the pir dare say something different…”

“That is very possible, one question though does this public acknowledgement by The Khan that his wife is his murshid mean that we are going to have a team of ministers with a critical ain, 24th letter of the alphabet, in their name…”

“Well the ticket in Punjab to The Buzz certainly proves that.”

“I heard Shah Mehmud Qureshi has begun adding ain in his name…”

“Where? The Shah? The Mehmud or the Qureshi?”

“All three just to be sure – the ain is silent…”

“There you go that’s gonna get him the foreign ministry not the chief ministership of Punjab which he wants…”

“Anyway let me ask you a question: would you rather have an incompetent samdhi, Ishaq Dar, with the Sharifs or The Buzz with The Khan?”

“Tough choice that, Dar has destroyed the economy, cost our economy millions of dollars lost in remittance inflows and…”

“But The Buzz’s wealth targets were a lot lower and need I add the damage he did was limited to Punjab and…”

“And Zardari sahib?”

“Welcome ye all to the land that gives and gives and gives – the giving proportional to your agreed price for reconciliation.”

“Indeed.”

