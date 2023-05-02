AVN 65.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.43%)
BAFL 29.60 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.68%)
BOP 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.09%)
CNERGY 3.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.92%)
DFML 11.34 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
DGKC 46.05 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (2.33%)
EPCL 45.70 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.2%)
FCCL 12.16 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.83%)
FFL 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.1%)
FLYNG 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.95%)
GGL 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
HUBC 72.20 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.56%)
HUMNL 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
KAPCO 24.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.5%)
KEL 1.98 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.51%)
LOTCHEM 24.80 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.65%)
MLCF 28.53 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (3.48%)
NETSOL 77.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.52%)
OGDC 85.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.58%)
PAEL 10.62 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.95%)
PIBTL 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
PPL 66.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.45%)
PRL 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.72%)
SILK 1.21 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (9.01%)
SNGP 40.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.25%)
TELE 7.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 14.20 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.78%)
TRG 108.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.23%)
UNITY 13.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
WTL 1.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,213 Decreased By -3.5 (-0.08%)
BR30 14,968 Decreased By -59.9 (-0.4%)
KSE100 41,883 Increased By 302.4 (0.73%)
KSE30 15,329 Decreased By -47.6 (-0.31%)
Brecorder Logo
May 02, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

FIR registered against ex-governor

PPI Published 02 May, 2023 05:59am
Follow us

GAKKAR: Police on Monday registered a case against former Punjab governor and PTI leader Sarfraz Cheema in Wazirabad for allegedly trying to grab land of a widow in Wazirabad.

The FIR was registered on the complaint of the woman in the Ghakkar police station. Eight accused including Cheema were nominated and 10 other unknown persons were booked in the case.

The former Punjab governor was accused of ordering his men to destroy crops and illegally occupy the land of a widow, Mehwish, in Baghrian village in Wazirabad.

The woman alleged that at Cheema’s behest, his men tore her clothes and beat her up. They also destroyed her crop and opened fire.

She accused that the former Punjab governor’s men wanted to grab her land. After registering complaint, police are conducting raids to arrest the accused.

Punjab Governor Sarfraz Cheema Ghakkar police station grab land

Comments

1000 characters

FIR registered against ex-governor

KP CM places key demands before PM

Punjab polls: IK warns of taking to the streets if SC order violated

Punjab, KP PAs: Plea seeking restoration returned by Registrar

Hina Khar representing Pakistan at Doha meeting

Religious freedom: US panel for blacklisting India

IMF says more vulnerabilities in banking sector may be exposed

Govt urged to initiate process of appointing new Nepra chairman

FED on tobacco products: Govt may get additional revenue of Rs60bn

Elevation to SC: Justice Isa recommends two names

Court decree case: Reliance only on publication of notice not safe: LHC

Read more stories