FIR registered against ex-governor

GAKKAR: Police on Monday registered a case against former Punjab governor and PTI leader Sarfraz Cheema in Wazirabad for allegedly trying to grab land of a widow in Wazirabad.

The FIR was registered on the complaint of the woman in the Ghakkar police station. Eight accused including Cheema were nominated and 10 other unknown persons were booked in the case.

The former Punjab governor was accused of ordering his men to destroy crops and illegally occupy the land of a widow, Mehwish, in Baghrian village in Wazirabad.

The woman alleged that at Cheema’s behest, his men tore her clothes and beat her up. They also destroyed her crop and opened fire.

She accused that the former Punjab governor’s men wanted to grab her land. After registering complaint, police are conducting raids to arrest the accused.