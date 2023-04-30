AVN 66.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-2.32%)
BAFL 29.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.02%)
BOP 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-4.44%)
CNERGY 3.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3.11%)
DFML 11.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.61%)
DGKC 44.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.31%)
EPCL 45.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.44%)
FCCL 12.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
FFL 6.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.32%)
FLYNG 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.85%)
GGL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.21%)
HUBC 71.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.08%)
HUMNL 5.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.95%)
KAPCO 24.16 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.46%)
KEL 1.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.01%)
LOTCHEM 24.92 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.76%)
MLCF 27.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
NETSOL 78.62 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-2.49%)
OGDC 85.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.01%)
PAEL 10.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.95%)
PIBTL 3.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.51%)
PPL 66.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.51%)
PRL 14.68 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (5.61%)
SILK 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (12%)
SNGP 40.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.38%)
TELE 7.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
TPLP 14.13 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
TRG 109.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-0.7%)
UNITY 13.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.31%)
WTL 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.74%)
BR100 4,217 Increased By 6.6 (0.16%)
BR30 15,028 Increased By 71 (0.47%)
KSE100 41,581 Increased By 116.9 (0.28%)
KSE30 15,376 Increased By 8.4 (0.05%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 30, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PTI to continue talks with coalition govt

Recorder Report Published 30 Apr, 2023 05:10am
Follow us

LAHORE: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Saturday decided to continue negotiations with the government over holding elections across the country on the same day.

According to sources, PTI Chairman Imran Khan presided over a meeting of the party’s senior leaders, which was attended by Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Fawad Chaudhry, Shibli Faraz, Senator Azam Swati, Ijaz Chaudhry, Hammad Azhar, Mahmood Khan and others.

During the meeting, the former prime minister was given a detailed briefing on the dialogue with the government, while various proposals and future courses of action also came under discussion. The meeting also strongly condemned the late-night raid at the residence of party president and former Punjab chief minister Chaudhry Pervez Elahi.

The sources said that the leadership present in the meeting opined that the police operation could be a conspiracy to abruptly end the talks with the government.

The participants believed that if the party called off the dialogue, the government might get an opportunity to fight their case for delaying the elections in the Supreme Court. The leader also suggested that the talks with the government should not linger on for too long; if their proposal is not accepted then the dialogue can be called off. However, the leaders expressed their opinion that the talks with the government should continue.

While talking to the media, PTI Central Punjab General Secretary Hammad Azhar confirmed that the negotiations with the government would continue and added that no one opposed it in the meeting.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Election PTI Imran Khan

Comments

1000 characters

PTI to continue talks with coalition govt

Rs80bn gas subsidy to five export sectors ends

RRMC takes stock of economic situation

IK warns of ‘Sri Lanka-like’ situation if elections not held

US stands with democracy, rule of law and HR: Sherman

Deregistration of deceased persons: FBR to issue new procedure on FTO’s directives

All matters under the Gas Act: Gas Utility Court has exclusive jurisdiction: SC

Muzaffargarh power plant: President approves Rs930m CDL

Non-supply of wheat: Flour millers warn of a ‘serious’ crisis

Smooth power supply ordered: Minister briefs PM about power sector projects

Ogra blames govt for hike in gas meter rent

Read more stories