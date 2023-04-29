SPI inflation up 0.15pc WoW

ISLAMABAD: Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) inflation witnessed an increase of 0.15 percent in the week that ended on 27th April over previous week on the back of an increase in the prices of essential kitchen items.

According to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) combined SPI week-on-week for the combined consumption quintile was increased by 0.15 percent and a year-on-year was increased by 46.82 percent.

The SPI is computed on a weekly basis by collecting 51 essential items from 50 markets in 17 cities of the country to assess the price movement of essential commodities so as to review the price situation in the country.

During the week, out of 51 items, the prices of 21 items increased, seven items decreased and 23 items remained stable. A major increase was noticed during the week in the prices of food items, potatoes increased (8.22 per cent), chicken (1.75 per cent), wheat flour (1.55 per cent), gur (1.23 per cent), bread (1.13 per cent) and rice Irri-6/9 (1.01 per cent) during the week while on the other hand, decrease was observed in the prices of tomatoes (19.20 per cent), bananas (5.39 per cent), onions (1.40 per cent), sugar (1.19 per cent), LPG (1.09 per cent), masoor (0.98 per cent), and mustard oil (0.39 per cent).

The year-on-year trend depicts that there was an increase of 46.82 per cent with wheat flour (175.06 per cent), cigarettes (146.44 per cent), potatoes (114.45 per cent), gas charges for Q1 (108.38 per cent), tea Lipton (104.28 per cent), diesel (102.84 per cent), eggs (91.98 per cent), petrol (87.81 per cent), rice basmati broken (87.71 per cent), bananas (86.33 per cent), rice irri-6/9 (83.39 per cent), moong (67.60 per cent), bread (61.02 per cent), maash (58.10 per cent), and washing soap (49.93 per cent), while a decrease was observed in the prices of tomatoes (48.33 per cent) and chilies powdered (6.48 per cent).

The SPI for expenditure group up to Rs17,732, Rs17,733-22,888, Rs22,889-29,517 as well as Rs29,518-44,175 and above Rs44,175 increased by 0.15 percent and 0.14 percent respectively.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023