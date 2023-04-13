AVN 64.04 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.77%)
Opinion

PARTLY FACETIOUS: It’s Nawaz Sharif’s year?

Anjum Ibrahim Published 13 Apr, 2023 06:37am
“The year of the tiger is over?” “That’s what The Khan may wish for but so far Shehbaz Sharif remains on the peacock throne.”

“Stop right there – you know as well as I, that the peacock throne, where the Mughal Emperors sat was always Nawaz Sharif’s objective and…”

“Man proposes and God disposes.”

“Hmmm, in the current setup Shehbaz Sharif proposes and Nawaz Sharif disposes.”

“That’s the way our system functions: The Head of a political party or institution disposes while the rest are all proposers, some more accurately defined as pleader rather than a proposer.”

“Well I reckon we digress, when I said the year of the tiger was over I didn’t mean the Rein of PML-N but I was referring to the Chinese lunar calendar with the year of the tiger over in February and the start of the Year of the Rabbit. Why the thoughtful face?”

“Just wondering who would be best suited to rule Pakistan this year? I mean a rabbit is pretty fast when compared to a tortoise, rabbit stew is tasty, rabbits have a birth rate even higher than in the Land of the Pure, rabbits…”

“Shush anyway I reckon it is not the Year of Shehbaz Sharif but the Year of Nawaz Sharif.”

“With his platelets acting up in his country of birth, I mean isn’t that why he travels all over the world except Pakistan…”

“I am asthmatic only in Pakistan, never had an attack in the UK or the US.”

“Got it anyway the reason why I say it is Nawaz Sharif‘s year is for multiple reasons. One he empowered Notification Maryam Nawaz through the notification issued by his brother…”

“That was check and check mate in one breath.”

“How come?””

“Because it allows him to check one and check mate the other as his fancy dictates.”

“Explain.”

“Check Shehbaz Sharif: the appointment of a Man With No Portfolio to the cabinet, The Man Who Shall Remain Nameless appointed as chairman to the Cricket Board…”

“Speaking of incompetents being paid for by my tax rupees you missed out the one at the top of the list Ishaq Dar.”

“There is a big difference my friend. Those I mentioned only cost us their salary and perks and privileges but Dar is like a landmine on the economy…”

“I reckon for us it is the year of the rats…”

“Hush no if anything we are in the year of the horse…”

“How come a horse – a horse is a beautiful and powerful…”

“If wishes were horses…”

“Indeed.”

Shehbaz Sharif Nawaz Sharif Imran Khan PARTLY FACETIOUS

