AVN 64.04 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.77%)
BAFL 28.60 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.39%)
BOP 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.3%)
CNERGY 3.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.16%)
DFML 11.24 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.35%)
DGKC 45.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.9%)
EPCL 49.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.81%)
FCCL 11.76 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.51%)
FFL 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.95%)
FLYNG 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.85%)
GGL 11.07 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.5%)
HUBC 67.63 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.22%)
HUMNL 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.54%)
KAPCO 24.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
KEL 2.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.5%)
LOTCHEM 24.37 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.12%)
MLCF 26.62 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.83%)
NETSOL 74.57 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.76%)
OGDC 85.25 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (2.1%)
PAEL 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.83%)
PIBTL 4.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.49%)
PPL 66.98 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (3.51%)
PRL 12.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.4%)
SILK 1.05 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (7.14%)
SNGP 40.71 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.52%)
TELE 7.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
TPLP 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.06%)
TRG 108.56 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.71%)
UNITY 12.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
WTL 1.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,092 Increased By 46.5 (1.15%)
BR30 14,641 Increased By 179.3 (1.24%)
KSE100 40,126 Increased By 321.3 (0.81%)
KSE30 14,961 Increased By 153.7 (1.04%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 12, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Rupee recovers ground against US dollar, settles at 286.62

  • Currency registers a 0.63% gain in the inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published April 12, 2023 Updated April 12, 2023 03:53pm
Follow us

A day after plunging to all-time lows, the Pakistani rupee recovered some ground against the US dollar, appreciating 0.63% in the inter-bank market on Wednesday.

According to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the local currency settled at 286.62, an increase of Rs1.81.

This comes a day after the rupee dropped to a new all-time low against the US dollar, settling at 288.43 in the inter-bank market after a loss of Rs1.34 or 0.46%.

Market experts attributed the fall towards the lack of developments on the resumption of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme, which has remained stalled since last year.

The resumption of the IMF programme is crucial for the cash-strapped South Asian economy, which is battling high inflation and low foreign exchange reserves.

In a key development, the IMF in its latest report, the World Economic Outlook (WEO), revised downward the GDP growth rate projection for Pakistan from 2% to 0.5% for the current fiscal year, i.e., 2023. The Fund projected a rise in inflation from 19.9% to 27.1% and unemployment from 6.2% to 7%.

Internationally, the US dollar slipped on Wednesday ahead of a closely-watched inflation reading later in the day that will provide clues on the path of Federal Reserve interest rate hikes.

Following last week's solid US jobs data, all eyes are now on the inflation report, with currency moves subdued ahead of the release.

Against a basket of currencies, the US dollar index fell 0.05% to 102.07.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, edged up on Wednesday as the market waited for US inflation data later in the day that will likely influence the Federal Reserve’s policy on future interest rate hikes.

forex Rupee Exchange rate currency rates IMF and Pakistan dollar us

Comments

1000 characters
Tulukan Mairandi Apr 12, 2023 12:06pm
These are small needles, as it's known in the industry. The fair value of PKR is actually 500 per USD, at the very best.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Rupee recovers ground against US dollar, settles at 286.62

IMF drastically cuts Pakistan’s FY23 growth forecast to 0.5pc

Intra-day update: KSE-100 up over 300 points

AJK SC rejects Tanveer Ilyas’ appeal against disqualification

Musk says Twitter is roughly breaking even, has 1,500 employees

Govt employees to get salary ahead of Eid ul Fitr

Four soldiers killed in firing at Indian military base, shooters at large

China records world’s first human death from H3N8 bird flu: WHO

Govt terms previous deal with IMF ‘poisonous’

JCP to meet on 13th amid clash of institutions

Read more stories