AVN 63.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.7%)
BAFL 28.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
BOP 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
CNERGY 3.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.15%)
DFML 11.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.54%)
DGKC 44.55 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.74%)
EPCL 50.19 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.66%)
FCCL 11.71 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.12%)
FFL 5.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.76%)
FLYNG 5.88 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.2%)
GGL 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.82%)
HUBC 67.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.3%)
HUMNL 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.28%)
KAPCO 24.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
KEL 2.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.48%)
LOTCHEM 24.16 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.17%)
MLCF 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.53%)
NETSOL 74.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.68%)
OGDC 83.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.27%)
PAEL 10.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.74%)
PIBTL 3.99 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.76%)
PPL 64.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.08%)
PRL 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.07%)
SILK 0.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.92%)
SNGP 39.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.67%)
TELE 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.12%)
TPLP 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.7%)
TRG 107.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.63%)
UNITY 12.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.31%)
WTL 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.69%)
BR100 4,045 Decreased By -4.2 (-0.1%)
BR30 14,462 Decreased By -1.5 (-0.01%)
KSE100 39,805 Decreased By -31.2 (-0.08%)
KSE30 14,807 Decreased By -26 (-0.18%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 12, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

IMF drastically cuts Pakistan’s FY23 growth forecast to 0.5pc

  • Projects a rise in inflation from 19.9 percent to 27.1 and unemployment from 6.2 percent to 7 percent
Tahir Amin Published April 12, 2023 Updated April 12, 2023 08:47am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has revised downward the GDP growth rate projection for Pakistan from two percent to 0.5 percent for the current fiscal year, ie, 2023. The Fund projected a rise in inflation from 19.9 percent to 27.1 and unemployment from 6.2 percent to 7 percent.

The World Bank has already revised downward the GDP growth projection to 0.4 per cent and Asian Development Bank (ADB) to 0.6 per cent for the current fiscal year 2023.

The Fund in its latest report, “World Economic Outlook (WEO): A rocky recovery” released on Tuesday noted that Pakistan’s GDP is projected to be 3.5 per cent in the fiscal year 2024 which was six percent in the fiscal year 2022.

World Bank cuts Pakistan’s GDP forecast to 0.4%

The Fund has also revised upward the inflation rate projection to 27.1 percent for the current fiscal year against its earlier projection of 19.9 per cent. According to the report, consumer prices were 12.1 per cent in 2022 and are projected to be 21.9 per cent in 2024.

Unemployment in the country is projected to increase to seven percent in 2023 against 6.2 per cent in 2022, which is projected to be 6.8 per cent in 2024.

The current account balance is projected at negative 2.3 per cent for 2023 compared to negative 4.6 per cent in 2022 and projected negative 2.4 per cent for 2024.

The Fund in another report, “Global Financial Stability Report: Safeguarding Financial Stability Amid High Inflation And Geopolitical Risks” released on Tuesday stated that exchange rates in several frontier markets (Egypt, Ghana, Pakistan) have weakened substantially through market pressure or official devaluations, with a growing divergence between official and parallel market rates in some cases.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

World Bank Pakistan Economy inflation ADB IMF global economy global growth World Economic Outlook GDP growth rate Pakistan GDP IMF and Pakistan Economic distress

Comments

1000 characters
AmirSh Apr 12, 2023 07:45am
What can you expect when there's dog fight amongst institutions and politicians first and last objective is to crush Imran Khan. Very sad & bad situation for real owners of Pakistan i.e. awam-e- Pakistan.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Tulukan Mairandi Apr 12, 2023 07:58am
0.5% was about the same economic growth when the soviet union balkanized, then yugoslavia was divided, when uganda spiraled into civil war (Tutsi Hutu conflict), and when the Albanian economy collapsed. For anyone to think that we will not default or collapse, you must be living in wonderland!
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

IMF drastically cuts Pakistan’s FY23 growth forecast to 0.5pc

PDM govt’s one year: PM talks about challenges, successes

JCP to meet on 13th amid clash of institutions

SC bill challenged in apex court

Funding issue: ECP submits report to SC

ECC approves Rs300m for repair of public buildings

Setting up of big refinery in Balochistan: proposals sought

155,027 women filers appearing on ‘Active Taxpayers List’: FBR

Cold storages: Nepra grills Gepco team for supply on non-commercial rates

Invoking Article 170 (2) of Constitution: PAC directs AGP to conduct Nepra’s audit in 15 days

Read more stories