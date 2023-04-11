AVN 63.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.7%)
Rupee plunges to new all-time low against US dollar

  • Currency closes at 288.43 in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published April 11, 2023 Updated April 11, 2023 03:18pm
Follow us

The Pakistani rupee took a hammering on Tuesday and plunged to a fresh all-time low of 288.43 against the US dollar in the inter-bank.

According to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the local currency depreciated Rs1.34 or 0.46%.

Speaking to Business Recorder, Ismail Iqbal Securities Head of Research Fahad Rauf said that lack of developments on resumption of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme was prime reason behind the fall of rupee.

“This factor is keeping the local currency under pressure,” he said.

The fall comes a day after the rupee had registered a significant decline against the US dollar, settling at 287.09 in the inter-bank market after a loss of Rs2.44 or 0.85%.

In a key development, the Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Ishaq Dar on Monday reiterated that a staff-level agreement with the IMF will be signed soon.

The government has “employed all-out efforts to complete the IMF programme and the staff-level agreement would be signed soon,” Dar assured the lower house of the parliament.

The market keenly awaits the resumption of the crucial IMF deal, which has been stalled since last year.

Globally, the US dollar paused for breath on Tuesday following its best rally this month against major peers as a resilient US labour market bolstered the case for a Federal Reserve rate hike next month.

Leading cryptocurrency bitcoin briefly touched $30,000 for the first time since June.

The US dollar index - which measures the greenback against six major counterparts, including the yen - slipped 0.06% in early Asian trading, following a 0.39% advance at the start of the week.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, edged higher on Tuesday as market participants weighed supply cuts from OPEC+ that would tighten the global market against concerns about further interest rate hikes potentially hurting demand.

Investors were awaiting a slate of reports on inflation, oil demand and supply due this week that could give the market direction.

Tulukan Mairandi Apr 11, 2023 01:29pm
It will continue losing and losing until it reaches its fair value, which is PKR500 per USD (or in case of default which is imminent, PKR4,000 per USD).
