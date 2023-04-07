PARTLY FACETIOUS: The wise of today may be the unwise of tomorrow

“The problem is that each stakeholder is playing a different game.” “A different game as in strategy or a different game altogether like say chess or tennis.”

“Like chess or tennis and need I add for tennis you need to be physically fit and not at the tail end of your career while chess can be played at any age…”

“True but I know retirees playing tennis and I know many past the retirement age who get extensions and…”

“Don’t confuse the issues. I reckon the chess players, the visibly playing chess today, are playing bad chess.”

“Visible as in government coalition parties versus the superior judiciary?”

“Hey as they say in Urdu for a wise person a hint is enough.”

“Thank you for considering me wise.”

“And the wise of today may be the unwise of tomorrow.”

“And what about those who are unwise yesterday, unwise today and with a 99 percent probability that they will be unwise tomorrow! Anyway what did you mean by playing bad chess?”

“By bad chess I mean there is no doubt amongst the spectators as to their next four to five moves… announcing one move if the other player has yet to move his piece may be considered a good move as it would make the other player hesitate which may lead to a mistake but to announce three to four moves in advance is folly.”

“Oh dear this is getting too cryptic anyway if they are both playing bad chess, then too, one will win and the other lose.”

“See that’s where the confusion arises for me. The two chess players are playing tennis with the third stakeholder.”

“The Third?”

“The Third is the key, more relevant than the letter ain – 24th letter of the Urdu alphabet.”

“OK.”

“Anyway, one player has lobbed the ball into the court of the Third Stakeholder which is outside – so it can be smashed into the court or merely left while the other chess player has offered to play darts.”

“I heard Notification Maryam Nawaz, daddy and her new bestie The Maulana want to play darts instead of chess – aim, fire, aim, fire…”

“Hmm but so far the three have bad aim – I mean if you are out of parliament…”

“Right meanwhile The Khan continues to play cricket – and is bowling fast bolls, no curve balls…”

“Right but what if The Khan begins to spin the ball?”

“That would be telling.”

