AVN 65.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-1.77%)
BAFL 29.72 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.75%)
BOP 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.74%)
CNERGY 3.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.38%)
DFML 11.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.03%)
DGKC 42.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-2.71%)
EPCL 45.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.72%)
FCCL 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.11%)
FFL 5.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.7%)
FLYNG 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.14%)
GGL 10.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.29%)
HUBC 67.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.71%)
HUMNL 5.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.89%)
KAPCO 24.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.89%)
KEL 2.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.94%)
LOTCHEM 24.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.32%)
MLCF 24.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.17%)
NETSOL 74.12 Decreased By ▼ -2.08 (-2.73%)
OGDC 84.67 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.39%)
PAEL 10.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-3.98%)
PIBTL 3.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.76%)
PPL 64.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.8%)
PRL 12.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.62%)
SILK 0.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.14%)
SNGP 39.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-3.29%)
TELE 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-5.61%)
TPLP 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.58%)
TRG 107.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.85 (-2.58%)
UNITY 13.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.04%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 4,040 Decreased By -40.6 (-0.99%)
BR30 14,413 Decreased By -217.8 (-1.49%)
KSE100 39,942 Decreased By -434.1 (-1.08%)
KSE30 14,739 Decreased By -177.2 (-1.19%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 27, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Wheat flour distribution points: PM visits Multan, other parts of southern Punjab

APP Published 27 Mar, 2023 06:15am
Follow us

MULTAN: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday undertook visits to various free wheat flour (Atta) distribution points in Multan and other districts of southern Punjab and ordered officials to extend maximum assistance to the elderly and differently-abled people at the centres.

Elderly, disabled persons and women should get free Atta bags without any trouble, the prime minister said during his visit to the free Atta centre set up at the District Sports Ground in Multan.

Shahbaz asked the officials to lift the Atta bags for elderly and differently-abled persons who cannot lift the 10-kg bag and help them reach their bicycle or motorcycle. At this, the officials informed the prime minister that they have been already deputed to extend whatever help the elderly people, women and disabled persons needed.

‘Free wheat flour package’ in Ramazan: PM takes step to help Punjab’s underprivileged

The Prime Minister expressed satisfaction over the process and lauded the Multan administration for making the best arrangements at Atta distribution points.

Shahbaz Sharif said the people should not face difficulties during the month of Ramazan ul Mubarak.

The prime minister also talked to the poor assembled at the district sports ground including the differently-abled persons and asked them if they were facing difficulties in getting free flour bags and the level of facilities at the Atta distribution centres.

Shehbaz Sharif issued orders to the local administration to take immediate measures to resolve complaints of the people on the spot.

The prime minister also went to the counter set up exclusively for differently-abled persons and talked to them for some time. The differently-abled persons thanked the prime minister for extending free flour facility to the impoverished segments of society.

Shehbaz witnessed the process of distribution of free flour bags at the centre and emphasized that officials should supervise the operation personally and extend maximum assistance to differently-abled persons, elderly people particularly women so that they can get free bags of wheat flour without any trouble.

Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman, Commissioner Multan Amir Khatak, Regional Police Officer Suhail Ahmad, and Deputy Commissioner Omar Jahangir were present on the occasion.

He directed the Chief Secretary that no person coming for free flour should leave empty-handed.

The Commissioner and DC informed the prime minister that 75 counters have been set up at Multan centre which they described as the biggest centre in south Punjab.

They said that 20000 Atta bags of 10 kilograms would be distributed among the poor and over 6500 bags had already been distributed by mid-day, today. They said that sheds were set up for the people and adequate arrangements for drinking water were in place. The officials also briefed the prime minister on Ramazan Package and arrangements made for its implementation.

Earlier, the prime minister had also visited wheat flour centres at Bahawalpur where he reviewed arrangements for free Atta distribution and witnessed the process.

The prime minister while appreciating the arrangements made at flour distribution points in Multan and Bahawalpur said that similar good arrangements should be made in other districts of the Punjab province.

Shehbaz Sharif Multan wheat flour flour bags PM Shehbaz Sharif Southern Punjab free wheat flour

Comments

1000 characters

Wheat flour distribution points: PM visits Multan, other parts of southern Punjab

Hamstrung by forex constraints, govt may not be able to purchase 3 more LNG spot cargoes

CPEC IPPs: EPTL threatens to shut down plant

CPEC IPPs: CPPA-G asked to stop capacity payment cuts

Economic impasse is rooted in PTI govt’s policies: PM

Umar says ‘next week to be turning point’

Four key projects: ADB sends mission to ascertain complaints’ eligibility

PM censures President’s letter

SECP decides to amend VPS rules

China opens ties with Honduras

Read more stories