‘Free wheat flour package’ in Ramazan: PM takes step to help Punjab’s underprivileged

LAHORE: On the directions of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, a special package has been prepared, to provide free wheat flour to downtrodden segments of society during the holy month of Ramazan.

The package was approved at a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, here Tuesday. Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister said that free flour will be provided to the underprivileged people of Punjab in first phase under ‘Special Ramadan Package.’

The premier directed authorities concerned to devise policy at earliest to provide free flour to poor families under Ramazan package. He said the federal government will provide all out support to the provinces to provide relief to people under Ramazan package on the pattern of Punjab model. After its launch in Punjab, the federal government would extend cooperation to provinces to replicate the programme.

Govt asks officials to ensure adequate supply of commodities during Ramazan

The prime minister directed the authorities concerned to complete the comprehensive strategy for the supply of flour to the poor families as soon as possible.

Analysts said that provision of free wheat flour to the inflation-hit people is first of its kind aimed at facilitating the poor population.

Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman and Finance Secretary Mujahid Sherdil briefed the prime minister about the Ramazan package.

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Raza Naqvi, the Secretary Food and other senior officials attended the meeting.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023