BR's refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from March 3, 2023
BR Web Desk Published March 4, 2023 Updated March 4, 2023 08:51am
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • KSE-100 index closes 600 points up amid hope of IMF programme revival

  • Cotton arrival dips 34.5% year-on-year

  • China urges all to play 'constructive role in Pakistan’s economic stability efforts'

  • Elections in Punjab to be held on April 30: President Alvi

  • Moody's downgrades five Pakistani banks

  • Ready to talk to army chief for country's sake: Imran Khan

  • SBP receives $500mn from ICBC: Ishaq Dar

  • 25pc ST on luxury goods’ import awaits cabinet’s nod

  • ‘US supports democratic, constitutional, legal principles in Pakistan’

  • PL: Govt projects Rs175bn revenue shortfall

  • Rupee reverses losing trajectory, gains 2.38% against US dollar

