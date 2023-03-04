BR's refresher: your morning briefing for the day

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

KSE-100 index closes 600 points up amid hope of IMF programme revival

Read here for details.

Cotton arrival dips 34.5% year-on-year

Read here for details.

China urges all to play 'constructive role in Pakistan’s economic stability efforts'

Read here for details.

Elections in Punjab to be held on April 30: President Alvi

Read here for details.

Moody's downgrades five Pakistani banks

Read here for details.

Ready to talk to army chief for country's sake: Imran Khan

Read here for details.

SBP receives $500mn from ICBC: Ishaq Dar

Read here for details.

25pc ST on luxury goods’ import awaits cabinet’s nod

Read here for details.

‘US supports democratic, constitutional, legal principles in Pakistan’

Read here for details.

PL: Govt projects Rs175bn revenue shortfall

Read here for details.

Rupee reverses losing trajectory, gains 2.38% against US dollar

Read here for details.